Defensive line depth and injured players staying engaged were topics of conversation for head coach Kirby Smart during Saturday’s press conference.

No, there’s no Jalen Carter to lean on. But otherwise, depth is not expected to be a problem, thanks to the many different players able to gain valuable experience rotating in and out of the lineup a season ago.

There are even a couple of other names who apparently are coming along.

“We’ve lost a really good player at that position (Carter), but we gained depth because of the players that were twos and threes last year are more ready to play,” Smart said. “Christian Miller has come along, Tyrone Dawkins (Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins) has come along and is playing well. Bear (Alexander) is playing better. Nah (Nazir Stackhouse) and Zelo (Zion Logue) have to be careful not to punch the clock, so we challenge them each day. Warren Brinson has done a good job.”

The mention of Miller is noteworthy being he redshirted after only playing in four games, while Alexander appears to be following up his strong performance in the national championship game with a solid spring.

Other youngsters are looking to make their mark.

“The young freshmen (Jordan Hall and Jamaal Jarrett) are going to be good players, (but) they’re not where they need to be right now,” Smart said. “Jonathan Jefferson is a kid that gives us depth and is playing well inside. I feel good about the depth. Do we have Havoc Makers and Train Wreckers? I don’t know that we’ve got that. We have to try to manufacture that.”

A pair of outside linebackers have also impressed Smart, but not in the way you might think.

Sophomores Marvin Jones and Jalon Walker cannot take part in spring drills after undergoing labrum surgery. Both are expected to be cleared in the next couple of months. In the meantime, neither player is sitting around waiting for team doctors to give them the OK.

“They’re at every meeting, they are at every rehab, they’re at every walk-through, they get walk-through reps. They stand behind, they have a script, they coach the position, they run during special teams,” Smart said. “But both of those kids, I kind pull up a tape and be like, who is that back there doing the play 50 yards behind? Oh, that’s Jalon, or that’s Marvin, they’re standing by me with the script saying, ‘Hey coach why did he do this on that play?’ So, they are engaged, and the strength coach has them to condition as well. I’m very pleased with where both of those guys are, and I’m pleased with how they are handling practice.”