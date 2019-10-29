On Tuesday, the NCAA Board of Governors voted to allow student athletes to profit from their names and likenesses, although much discussion remains before it’s ultimately figured out how everything will fit within NCAA rules.

The announcement was an important first step, although Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wants to wait and see how everything unfolds.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know. I’m not smart enough to know and understand exactly how it’s going to affect the future,” Smart said after practice Tuesday. “I do trust the hands that are in it, and the committees that have been formed to look into it. I think they’ll do a tremendous job. It looks like to me like they'll come up with a proposal somewhere around January 2021, maybe. That still seems like a long way off, in my mind. We’ll have to prepare, and whatever they decide to go with, we’ll deal with it. I don’t have enough information to form a complete opinion on it or understand it completely.”

Linebacker Monty Rice was unaware of the news until told by reporters after practice Tuesday.

“That’s great, but I’m focused on this game and trying to get a W,” he said.

At the meeting, held at Emory University in Atlanta, board chair Michael V. Drake said the board realized it “must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for student athletes.”

This change was inevitable, although it will likely be several years before any rule adaptation is officially in the books.

Last month, California passed a law that would prevent schools from prohibiting student athletes from profiting from their name, likeness and images. Other states, including Georgia, have proposed similar legislation.

“Our biggest concern as coaches across the country—is it going to be an even playing field?” Smart said. “The biggest concern is state to state, of not being balanced. If it comes out balanced state to state, we’re all playing on the same playing field.”