BATON ROUGE, La. – With Jake Fromm struggling, there was one question many Georgia fans found themselves asking. Where was Justin Fields?

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked that question specifically after Saturday’s 36-16 loss to LSU.

Fields isn’t considered a “wildcat” quarterback in the way Tigers coach Ed Orgeron suggested earlier last week. However, the few times Fields’ number has been called, a running play was the result. Even then, Fields only had one carry for three yards and did not attempt a single pass.

After the game, however, Smart wasn’t making apologies for not playing the freshman more.

"Everything is out there. He still comes in at practice and gets all the reps running the quarterback position and I think he'll continue to do that. It's easy to sit back and say and second guess at this time, but at the time, we thought that gave us a spark with some of the runs that he does. He's continuing to grow,” Smart said. “Look, there's no fear in letting Justin go in the game and play quarterback and throw the ball, but at the same time, we've got to give ourselves the best opportunity to win. Those are the decisions we have to make as an offensive coordinator and head coach.”

Fromm’s performance certainly left much to be desired.

The sophomore completed only 16 of 34 passes for 209 yards with two interceptions. He did throw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Riley Ridley, but the game was already decided.

“All the struggles weren’t his. He made some third down throws I thought were really good, but there were a couple of times he wound up getting a sack, when he’s got to make a decision to throw the ball, but we don’t run the right route,” Smart said. “They don’t run that route, so there’s miscommunication between them. You can say this and that, but at the end of the day, we have to make good decisions.”

Fromm took the blame after the game.

“That was my fault,” said Fromm, who fell to 18-3 as the Bulldogs’ starter. “I didn’t make the plays I needed to make. It falls on me.”

Fields, meanwhile, took only one snap the entire first half, and didn’t take back-to-back reps at any point in the game.

“I think that’s every couch quarterback—you can go back and say anything,” Smart said. “What should you have done? Well we should’ve scored more points. And at the end of the day, we’re trying to move the ball, trying to do things. We were running the ball effectively at times. We just did not sustain drives. We had a drive in the second quarter when we didn’t get a whole lot going.”