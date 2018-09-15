Starting running back D’Andre Swift only carried the ball during Georgia’s first two series of Saturday’s 49-7 win over Middle Tennessee, but head coach Kirby Smart didn’t give the impression that anything was physically wrong.

“I thought D’Andre played the first drive and had two or three carries. He looked okay to me,” Smart said. “We rotated pretty much after that. Once we felt the game was out of hand, we were going to play some of those other guys, and he didn’t have as many carries.”

Swift finished with just four carries for 12 yards, a pair each on Georgia’s opening two drives, the first culminating in a five-yard touchdown pass from Jake Fromm to Mecole Hardman, before the second ended with a punt by Jake Camarda.

Those would be the last occasions when he carried the football, although he did remain on the sideline, albeit minus his helmet.

Fortunately, the Bulldogs didn’t need him as Elijah Holyfield rushed eight times for 100 yards - all in the first half - with Brian Herrien chipping in with five carries for 44.

“I just try to take advantage of whatever opportunity I get,” said Holyfield. “I just try to do whatever I can to help the team.”

Smart said he wasn’t surprised to see Holyfield and Herrien produce the way they were able to do.

“For two years, Sony and Nick had all the accolades, and deservedly so. But those kids last spring, I’m talking about Holyfield and Herrien, they showed me right away what they had, because they got a lot of carries last spring, and they handled it well,” Smart said. “They were really physical, and were two good backs that nobody was going to know about.”

Last year, Holyfield rushed 50 times for 293 yards, with Herrien rushing 61 times for 265.

A 66-yard run by Holyfield sparked Georgia’s opening drive.

“I thought Elijah showed some explosiveness today. He was hard to tackle, physical, and had good blitz pickup. He continues to work on his hands, but that that’s something that kid stays out there after every practice working on,” Smart said. “He’ll be the first to tell you that he wants to overcome that being one of his weaknesses. He’s got a heart of gold and he leads by example. The other players respect Holyfield because of the way he works.”

● Wide receiver Terry Godwin had to leave for the locker room with an injury, but thankfully it apparently wasn't the knee that plagued him for much of fall camp.

“He said he took a shot on the shin, that he probably could have gone back in if he needed to,” Smart said. “He said he was fine.”

● As expected, left tackle Andrew Thomas missed the game with a sprained left ankle. Freshman Cade Mays replaced Thomas in the starting lineup.