Smart on Early Signing Day, Fromm, Cook, changes on offense & more
0:19—Opening comments: Baylor, Signing Day
2:08—Conversation with Mike Bobo, changes in offensive philosophy
2:51—Signees at wide receiver
3:42—Recruiting Florida
4:51—Quarterback signees, and if Fromm is returning
6:13—Availability of running backs for Sugar Bowl
6:33—James Cook’s punishment and any players who’ve lost eligibility
7:01—Carson Beck, Kendall Milton
8:21—Relationship with and expectations of Matt Luke
9:48—Offensive philosophy
10:36—Losing Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson
11:50—Pursuing graduate transfers
12:24—Importance of performing well in bowl
13:19—Learning from 2019 Sugar Bowl and will players not in bowl travel to bowl
14:09—Emphasis on out-of-state prospects, or not
14:48—Can Smart confirm if Ben Cleveland is ineligible or not?
15:14—How incoming class may “shape up”
16:15—Number of mid-year enrollees
16:41—Players’ approach to the Sugar Bowl
17:32—Defensive line signees
18:10—Position “numbers” in regards to signees
19:10—Freshmen playing opportunities
20:28—Sugar Bowl practice/activity regimen
21:38—Adjusting to assistants leaving
22:53—Why no media availability this week?