0:19—Opening comments: Baylor, Signing Day

2:08—Conversation with Mike Bobo, changes in offensive philosophy

2:51—Signees at wide receiver

3:42—Recruiting Florida

4:51—Quarterback signees, and if Fromm is returning

6:13—Availability of running backs for Sugar Bowl

6:33—James Cook’s punishment and any players who’ve lost eligibility

7:01—Carson Beck, Kendall Milton

8:21—Relationship with and expectations of Matt Luke

9:48—Offensive philosophy

10:36—Losing Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson

11:50—Pursuing graduate transfers

12:24—Importance of performing well in bowl

13:19—Learning from 2019 Sugar Bowl and will players not in bowl travel to bowl

14:09—Emphasis on out-of-state prospects, or not

14:48—Can Smart confirm if Ben Cleveland is ineligible or not?

15:14—How incoming class may “shape up”

16:15—Number of mid-year enrollees

16:41—Players’ approach to the Sugar Bowl

17:32—Defensive line signees

18:10—Position “numbers” in regards to signees

19:10—Freshmen playing opportunities

20:28—Sugar Bowl practice/activity regimen

21:38—Adjusting to assistants leaving

22:53—Why no media availability this week?