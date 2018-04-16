Kirby Smart isn’t one to single out early enrollees, and generally avoids answering about specific players when quizzed by the media.

But overall, when it comes to the job, Georgia’s eight early enrollees are holding their own.

“It’s hard to say,” Smart said. “I’m not going to sit here and say any one of them has been awesome or any one of them has been poor. I’m proud of each one of them because I think it’s one of the hardest things to do.”

It’s a talented group that the Bulldogs have had on campus since January.

Much of the focus is naturally on quarterback Justin Fields, currently competing with Jake Fromm, but the entire group consists of players who could see the field sooner rather than later.

That includes running back Zamir White, who isn’t taking part in contact drills while rehabbing from his torn ACL but seems to be well on his way to recovery.

Outside linebacker Brenton Cox, center Warren Ericson, tackle Cade Mays, guard Trey Hill, wide receiver Kearis Jackson and defensive back Divaad Wilson – out after tearing his ACL – make up the remaining six.