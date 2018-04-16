Kirby Smart isn’t one to single out early enrollees, and generally avoids answering about specific players when quizzed by the media.
But overall, when it comes to the job, Georgia’s eight early enrollees are holding their own.
“It’s hard to say,” Smart said. “I’m not going to sit here and say any one of them has been awesome or any one of them has been poor. I’m proud of each one of them because I think it’s one of the hardest things to do.”
It’s a talented group that the Bulldogs have had on campus since January.
Much of the focus is naturally on quarterback Justin Fields, currently competing with Jake Fromm, but the entire group consists of players who could see the field sooner rather than later.
That includes running back Zamir White, who isn’t taking part in contact drills while rehabbing from his torn ACL but seems to be well on his way to recovery.
Outside linebacker Brenton Cox, center Warren Ericson, tackle Cade Mays, guard Trey Hill, wide receiver Kearis Jackson and defensive back Divaad Wilson – out after tearing his ACL – make up the remaining six.
“It’s different when you come in with 20 guys in the fall and you go commiserate back at the dorm, and you can talk to each other and lick each other’s wounds and pat each other on the back,” Smart said. “These guys have been embraced by the rest of our team but they’re by themselves.”
However, so far, each has been holding his own.
“They’re out there going against big-league, fast people and none of them really stick out as being out of place,” Smart said. “Divaad is obviously injured and not getting to go. Zamir, we know the story there. So, besides those two, those other guys are out there competing just like they’ve been here.”
That includes Hill, Ericson and Mays, each of whom has been observed during practice taking second team reps.
“All three offensive linemen, they go with the twos and the threes. They get reps. They compete. They block people,” Smart said. “Brenton Cox gets to go with the ones every now and then and pass rush. He’s learning what to do. There’s a lot of guys who have gotten better and helped us, and I think it was really critical to get those guys in considering what we lost.”