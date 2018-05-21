COLUMBUS - After weeks of speculation, Kirby Smart finally provided some clarity to the situation involving sophomore defensive back Deangelo Gibbs.

Although he’s currently enrolled as a student at UGA, he’s not part of the Bulldog football program.

“That (saying he was back with the team) was probably a little premature on y’all’s part,” Smart said during a question and answer session with reporters Monday at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

“Nothing’s done with Deangelo Gibbs until he’s back with us,” Smart said. “That verdict’s still out right now.”

Gibbs appeared in six games for the Bulldogs last fall, but for reasons that are still unclear, was moved down to scout team and did not travel with the Bulldogs to the SEC Championship, the Rose Bowl, or the National Championship game.

“He’s working and doing the things we ask, and he needs to continue to do that,” Smart said. “As long as he continues to do that, we’ll make a decision when the time comes. But being enrolled in school, that does not signify that he is on our roster right now.”

Gibbs made three tackles in the brief action he saw for the Bulldogs last fall.

Assuming Gibbs does make it back, it’s expected that he will compete for playing time at Star.