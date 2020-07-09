During a recent interview with Kevin Negandhi and David Pollack on the ESPN College Football Podcast, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about sophomore wide receiver George Pickens.

In his first year, Pickens earned All-SEC freshman honors, finishing with 49 catches for 727 yards and eight touchdowns—including an MVP performance in the Sugar Bowl when he caught 12 passes for 175 yards and a score.

According to Smart, there’s more of that to come.

“We didn’t get to see him go out there in the spring, but this guy showed us what he could do last year,” Smart said. “We’re going to have to do a really good job of putting him in spots so people can’t figure him out, but we better get some help. There are things you can do to dictate coverage with one guy, but if you can get that second guy, and with the backs we’ve got, that will make me feel much better.”

Smart and Georgia’s offensive coaches are hoping that help will come from any number of candidates, including the likes of wideouts Demetris Robertson, Matt Landers, and Dominick Blaylock.

There’s also a talented group of incoming freshmen to consider, including Marcus Rosemy, Jermaine Burton, and Arian Smith.

However, all of these guys figure to feed off of Pickens, who is primed to become one of the top receivers in the SEC.

Smart believes Pickens has more highlight-reel catches coming in the future.

“This kid loves ball. He’s as natural catching the ball as I’ve ever seen,” Smart said. “He has great hands. Some of the catches he makes in practice are off the charts, and I get to see it every day.”

Picken's energy, Smart said, is infectious. Coupled with the fact that he’s added some welcome mass and muscle to his 6-foot-3 frame, Georgia’s head coach is anxious to see what the final results will be.

“He loves football. He loves football to the point where sometimes it hurts him. He’s just so energetic for every catch, he just wants to be excited. He wants to be great with the other players,” Smart said. “That’s just George. He’s hungry, he’s maturing, and physically he’s developed more. He’s added five to seven pounds; he’s a little faster. He’s not a college freshman anymore. He’s stronger. I’ve been really impressed with the changes in his body.”