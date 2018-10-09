Kirby Smart wasted little time after Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt. He offered a subtle message to his defense, looking ahead to Saturday’s game at LSU (3:30, CBS).

It’s time to get physical, more so than the Bulldogs have been at any point this year.

“We’re a physical football team, but we’ve got to play that way, and I haven’t seen this team play with the physicality, at least defensively, that I think it needs to,” Smart said. “At times we do offensively; we’re big, especially when we’re healthy. But defensively, I don’t know.”

Smart knows the Tigers all too well.

LSU is famous for being strong and hard-hitting, and Smart just wants his Bulldogs to understand what it’s ultimately going to take to come away with the win.

“They better knuckle up, because it's going to be a tough, hard-nosed football game. They have a big offensive line. They have big fullbacks. They have big tight ends. They have big backs. They have big people, and that's the way LSU is built,” Smart said during Monday’s press conference. “They're tough—I mean across the board, now, when you look at their wide-outs, they're huge. They have big, athletic wide-outs. They've always been that way.

"That's the tradition of LSU—to have really good wide-outs and be physical and tough, and that's really who they are. So as far as the questions that our defensive line and our defense had, they'll be answered this week for sure when we go out there to play these guys.”

Defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter is glad that Smart is putting the onus of Saturday’s game on the shoulders of the defense, especially the front seven, whose responsibility it will be to control quarterback Joe Burrow and LSU’s power running game.

“Personally, I like that. He essentially is putting the game in our hands. We just have to come out and be physical. It is going to be a tough game. It will definitely be a fourth quarter game,” Ledbetter said. “They have a great football team. We are excited to tackle the challenge like always. This is my kind of football game. It is tough. That is what you love to see in SEC football, and it will be like that on Saturday.”

A grad transfer from Ohio State, Burrow has given the Tigers a dimension they haven’t had for a couple of years: a quarterback on whom they can depend.

He’s the only LSU quarterback in history to have a pair of Top 10 wins during the first month of his career. He also threw a school-record 158 passes without an interception before being picked for the first time last week against Florida. His 176 yards rushing is another aspect of Burrow’s game that the Bulldogs will have to watch out for.

‘We certainly have some ways to break the pocket and get guys out of the pocket and make them run. And other guys you want to keep them in the pocket and make them throw the ball from the pocket,” Smart said. “But ultimately a lot of that's controlled by how well are they able to run the ball, how much are they throwing it, how are they protecting it. And they've got a lot of different protections; they've got a whole lot of running game, probably the most run game we've seen.”

Ledbetter said the Bulldogs will be ready.

“That is just what you're seeing anywhere in the SEC,” he said. “The SEC is always about running the football, but they are trying to spread out the offense to have more abilities and more plays. It spreads defenses out and creates more running holes. It always gets back to running the ball though. We’ve just got to be ready.”