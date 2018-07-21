Kirby Smart doesn’t expect Monty Rice to be the second coming of Roquan Smith. He’s not going to put that kind of pressure on anyone.

Nevertheless, when it comes to who’s going to need to step up at middle linebacker for the Bulldogs this fall, Smart's expecting a lot out of Rice.

“I'm tough on him. I'm very intense in practice. Last year, sometimes, you forget he's a freshman because he came in midyear. Here's a kid that comes in midyear, embraces the role of being a linebacker behind Roquan. He learned from Roquan,” Smart said. “Those other players really embraced him then he comes out and makes a lot of tackles. The one unique characteristic he has is he can run. I think the linebacker position--if you had to cut everything else, outside intangibles, you want speed. He can do that. He's an exciting player. I love working with him day to day. He's very serious about academics. And I think that embodies what a college student-athlete should be.”

Rice made 22 tackles for the Bulldogs last fall, and it is reasonable to assume that with additional reps. those numbers will jump.

One of the team’s most physical players on defense, Rice has the potential to be that “thumper” at middle linebacker that Smart loves to have.

Rice plays with smarts. He showed last year that he’s a quick study, as he did in his only start of the year against Missouri, when he replaced Reggie Carter, who missed the game with a concussion.

Here’s why.

“I had never played the Mike position before, had never really practiced it, but it helped me grow. It helped me learn what the linebacker next to me is doing,” Rice said back in the spring. “In our scheme sometimes, you’ve got to play both, but I’m usually Will.”

Although Rice will certainly have to earn the starting role, the guess here is he will.

“First of all, Monte is awesome to work with,” Smart said. “Every time you see Monte coming down the hallway, you see his face light up. He smiles before you say anything. It's like he's happy. He's fired up. This is a kid who grew up in a community that embraced him.

“Last year, in spring practice, I had no idea what I was doing,” he said. “This year, being more familiar with the defense we run, I’m able to make more calls, check, and help my teammates play.”

Rice, who saw considerable action in all 15 games as a true freshman, figures to play a prominent role for the Bulldogs at inside linebacker—specifically at Will, where he’s competing with senior Juwan Taylor and fellow sophomore Nate McBride.

“(Kirby Smart) just wants somebody out there who's going to make calls and be a vocal leader, be a physical guy and make his presence known,” Rice said. “He’s challenged us all—the whole group—to do what it’s supposed to do and do it at a high level.”