With Todd Monken now off to the NFL, head coach Kirby Smart did not take long to name a replacement, tabbing Mike Bobo as Georgia's new offensive coordinator.

UGASports reported the impending hire earlier.

“We are extremely thankful and appreciative of the three years Todd and his wife, Terri, have spent with our UGA family,” said Smart. “We wish them the best as he moves on to the Ravens organization.”

Smart said the decision to hire Bobo was an easy one.

"Mike has a decade of experience as a successful SEC play-caller and over 20 years spent at UGA, both as a player and coach," Smart said. "Mike was an excellent addition to our staff last year as an analyst, and we are looking forward to his expanded leadership on the offensive side of the ball.”

Bobo, a native of Thomasville, Ga., who played quarterback for the Bulldogs from 1994-97, had served in the role as a quality control analyst for the Georgia offense since January 2022. He also had a 14-year stint with the Bulldogs from 2001-14 under Mark Richt as quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator.

A veteran coach in the Southeastern Conference, Bobo spent the 2021 season as offensive coordinator at Auburn. He worked in 2020 at South Carolina as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after a five-year stint as head coach at Colorado State.

Bobo played four seasons with Smart at Georgia and coached alongside him in 2005 when Smart was running backs coach for a year. During his time under Richt at UGA, Bobo helped lead the Bulldogs to 135 victories, including two SEC championships, five SEC Eastern Division titles, and eight bowl victories.

The 2012 Broyles Award finalist held the offensive coordinator spot for 92 games with the Bulldogs, scoring 30-plus points 57 times, 40-plus points 29 times and more than 50 points 13 times.In fact, three of the top five seasons for average yards per game in history for the Bulldogs came under Bobo. He was also pivotal to an offense that broke the school record in that category last season, averaging 501.1 yards per game.

During his playing days, Bobo threw for 6,334 yards. As a senior in 1997, he finished with 2,751 yards on 199 completions in 306 attempts and had 19 touchdowns to just eight interceptions.

After being fired, Bobo joined Will Muschamp’s staff at South Carolina as the offensive coordinator for the Gamecocks in 2020 before accepting the same position with Auburn in 2021.

Once let go by Tigers Bobo joined the Bulldogs staff last year as an offensive analyst last spring.

Bobo groomed former Bulldog quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, Aaron Murray, and David Greene, with his final Georgia team averaging 41.3 points per game.