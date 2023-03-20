Kirby Smart appears ready to add a pair of veteran offensive coaches to his football coaching staff.

UGASports has confirmed that former Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and former Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey are expected to join the program.

Dickey was seen at practice on Saturday. DawgsHQ was the first to write about Dickey.

A long-time assistant for Dabo Swinney, Streeter was let go as the offensive coordinator for the Tigers in January.

Dickey, who served as the offensive coordinator last year at Texas A&M, is a veteran coach with several stops at other schools, including North Texas where he was the head coach from 1998 go 2006.

During the 13 years prior to his stint at North Texas, Dickey was an assistant at SMU, UTEP, LSU, Mississippi State, Memphis, and Texas A&M. Subsequent to his tenure at North Texas, he was an assistant at Utah State and New Mexico.