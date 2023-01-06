The Georgia Bulldogs arrive in Los Angeles Friday afternoon as a 12.5-point favorite over Texas Christian in Monday’s National Championship (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

Part of the reason for the wide difference is a plethora of four- and five-star players that dot the Bulldogs’ roster. Just don’t use that rationale with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

“I never look at it through that perspective. A lot of people look at it as it's all about what your kids were rated when they came in,” Smart said. “Coach (Sonny) Dykes inherited a lot of those players and got some through the portal and things.”

The result was one of the fastest turnarounds in recent memory.

After finishing 5-7 resulting in the dismissal of longtime coach Gary Patterson, Dykes led the Horned Frogs to a record of 13-1 and one win away from a national crown.

“He’s done a tremendous job with the players that he has and has inherited. I feel like we've done the same with the ones we've gone out and recruited,” Smart said. “I never get too caught up in how it was built. It's kind of like, okay, you gave me my mold and now I've got to go try to make something out of it. And you do the best job you can with what you've got. And that's what you focus on.”

TCU is scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles at 1 p.m. Pacific time, followed by the Bulldogs at approximately 3 p.m.

Being an underdog is nothing new to TCU. When the Horned Frogs first made their appearance in the CFP rankings back in late October, every week that went by was replete with experts predicting TCU’s demise.

Las Vegas tabbed Michigan a 7.5-point favorite in the Fiesta Bowl, only to see TCU outscore the Wolverines 51-45.

The fact that Georgia is almost twice the favorite on Monday does not faze the Horned Frogs.

“I’m not surprised with it, given that we were picked to be seventh in the Big 12 and ended up coming out on top,” wide receiver Quentin Johnston said. “Obviously, being the underdog is something we're not unfamiliar with. So [we're] going to try to just keep moving like we did the rest of the season, and keep our heads to the ground and keep playing football.”

Linebacker Dee Winters agreed.

“Being the underdog is something we’ve used all season. I think our coaching staff does a great job just motivating us. But when you hear how you're about to lose to a team or however many points you're going to lose by,” he said. “It just fuels us as a team. I think everyone takes it into consideration and it fuels them.”

Dykes cites his team’s win over Oklahoma (55-24) and Oklahoma State (43-40, 2 OT) as two games that started convincing TCU it did not matter what others thought about the program.

“I think the Oklahoma game is when we saw, okay, look, here's what we're capable of, because we played really good football on all three sides of the ball. We played great offense, great defense, great special teams in that game,” Dykes said. “And fortunately, Oklahoma State rolled around right after that. We were down 17. We had to rally. And I think that was, to me, that was just a big a moment for our football team, seeing how we were going to do when we were down.”

What Dykes saw at halftime surprised him.

“The great thing about both of those games was, I remember walking into the locker room at halftime of the Oklahoma game expecting to find our players celebrating and patting each other on the back. I walked in, everybody was sitting in their chair talking about the first half didn't mean anything. The second half is the only thing that matters,” Dykes said. “Well, fast-forward a week, and we're in just the opposite situation, we're down double digits at halftime. And I expected to walk in and find guys moaning and complaining and griping and panicking and all that. I found them doing the same thing, sitting there talking about the importance of the second half.”

Efforts such as those Dykes has received from his Horned Frogs bring admiration from Smart.

“Over and over again, it's about the chemistry of a team,” Smart said. “I would venture to say that these two teams probably have some of the best chemistry across the country.”