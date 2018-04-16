It’s taken a while, but Kirby Smart likes the progress he’s seeing from Tae Crowder at inside linebacker.

A junior, Crowder redshirted while playing running back as a freshman in 2015, before the former Harris County standout was moved to linebacker midway through the 2016 campaign.

With a stacked backfield already in place, the move was made in part to give Crowder a second chance at a position still a little bit thin in regards to actual numbers.

However, progress is apparently being made.

Natrez Patrick and Monty Rice are the two names most expect will serve as the main replacements for Roquan Smith and Reggie Carter, but Crowder could figure in more than originally thought.

Prior to Saturday’s scrimmage at Sanford Stadium, Crowder was seen repping with the first unit, a sign he may be ready to take on a more significant role.

“He’s come a long way and he’s still not there. That just tells you how far he had to go. I’ve known Tae for as long as I’ve known Terry (Godwin) and those guys,” Smart said. “They all came over to Alabama camp from the west side of Georgia for a long time. I’ve known Tae since eighth or ninth grade and he was a receiver.”

Yes, receiver.

His senior year at Harris County, not only did Crowder rush for 1,655 yards and 27 touchdowns, but he caught 204 yards worth of passes and scored two times.

Of course, Georgia fans will remember Crowder for the huge play he made right before half at the Rose Bowl when he recovered an Oklahoma squib kick at midfield that enabled Rodrigo Blankenship to reach for a 55-yard field goal.

“He’s gotten more contact tough. He enjoys contact,” Smart said of Crowder. “He’s an extremely good athlete for a big man. He’s got one of the largest wingspans on our team, but still, you miss all those years playing linebacker and seeing things naturally. But he’s growing.”

Along with Rice and Patrick, Crowder is competing with the likes of Nate McBride, Juwan Taylor, and Jaden Hunter at inside linebacker. Channing Tindall and Quay Walker will join the fray when they arrive in late May.

“I’m glad we made the move because he’s come so far. But he’s still got to keep continuing to get better. That’s the position, inside backer, where we have no dominant player. We have no clear, head-and-shoulder above the rest, linebacker guy,” Smart said. “We want somebody to stick out. We want there to be an alpha male that leads the whole defense and dominates. That hasn’t happened yet, but Tae’s improving every day.”