Sloppy win has Bulldogs off to best start under Scott Stricklin

It wasn’t pretty, but No. 15 Georgia overcame its sloppiest effort of the year to beat Wofford in Greenville, S.C. Tuesday night, 7-6.

The game took over four hours to play.

“It was ugly, sloppy, but man, it was a win,” head coach Scott Stricklin said on his post-game radio show. “We get to get to go back home now, have a good two days of practice and get ready for a huge weekend series against Georgia Tech.”

The victory pushed Georgia to 8-0, the Bulldogs’ best start in Stricklin’s nine years as head coach.

It took a rally in the ninth to make it happen.

A lead off triple off the wall by Garrett Blaylock got the inning started. With pinch-runner Chaney Rogers at third, second baseman Cory Acton drove Rogers home with what turned out to be the winning run.

There would be drama in the ninth.

The Terriers (2-5) had runners on first and second with just one out, until Jack Gowen closed out the game by striking out the final two batters to pick up his second save.

Seven Georgia pitchers saw action against the Terriers, and despite allowing 11 hits, managed to strand 15 runners, 10 in scoring position.

Two of Wofford’s runs were unearned as two scored on an errant pickoff throw by Hank Bearden. Collin Caldwell (1-1) got credit for the win after stranding a pair of runners in the eighth.

Georgia pounded out 14 hits, getting three from Cole Tate, and two each from Ben Anderson, Corey, Collins, and Connor Tate.

Parks Harber drove in two of the six runs for Georgia, which tied a school record with three triples.

Georgia jumped out to a 6-1 lead with a five-run second, only to have the Terriers rally with four in the third to cut the lead to one.

Wofford would tie the game in the fifth, before Georgia rallied in the ninth for the victory.

NOTE: Starting pitcher Dylan Ross left the game in the bottom of the seventh with that Stricklin described on his post-game radio show as a “dead arm.” Stricklin said everything “looks Ok,” but that Ross just did not “feel right.” Ross will be examined again upon arriving back in Athens.