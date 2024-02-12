Slate Alford banking on a fresh start
Sometimes, you just need a fresh start.
That’s what Georgia newcomer Slate Alford is banking on after coming over from Mississippi State as one of the Bulldogs’ 17 transfers.
“Yeah, just being somewhere else. These coaches are great, and it’s been huge for me just having a fresh start,” Alford said. “I’ve really enjoyed being here and thankful for it.”
It’s not like Alford did not produce during his two seasons in Starkville.
After hitting just .209 as a true freshman, the former Perfect Game All-American started 40 of 45 games for the Bulldogs, batting .248 with nine homers and 36 RBI.
He was actually better in SEC play, batting .272 with seven homers and 23 RBI. That leads head coach Wes Johnson to believe those numbers could jump significantly for Georgia.
He feels a change of scenery will do the junior good.
“One hundred percent,” Johnson said. “Look at a guy like Justin Turner. It’s not to say that where he came from was a bad place. It’s just the actual coaching philosophy didn’t match up to the way his mind works. So yeah, I do think the change of scenery is really going to help.”
If Alford fulfills Johnson’s hopes, the 6-foot-3 and 236-pounder could give Georgia’s starting lineup – which could feature seven newcomers – some welcomed pop.
During a recent scrimmage, Trackman recorded an Alford home run traveling 440 feet.
Alford’s versatility doesn’t hurt, either.
Although he’s expected to be Georgia’s main option at third, Johnson said the former high school quarterback at Bob Jones High in Madison, Alabama can play anywhere on the infield.
“He’s on a mission,” Johnson said. “There are scenarios where Slate could play all four infield positions, and everybody will go wow.”
As you might suspect, Alford’s willing to do whatever he’s asked.
“It’s more just how it’s worked out. I’m definitely open to playing wherever he needs me, and yeah, there was no real talk about it, just gradually how it’s happened,” he said. “Any guy who is bigger like I am, and can move, and play different positions, it helps for sure.”
But if Alford is going to make the contributions Johnson hopes for, it will be with his bat.
That’s where hitting coach Will Coggin comes in.
Coggin, who came to Georgia from Kentucky, was preceded by a stint at his alma mater Mississippi State where he played in 2007 and 2008.
Big leaguers like former Mississippi State players Brent Rooker and Nate Lowe swear by Coggin, who has implemented individual plans for every hitter on the Bulldogs.
Alford, obviously, is included.
During his two years at Mississippi State, that’s been a little bit of a problem.
Although his 32 strikeouts in 157 at-bats certainly qualified as respectable, Alford only walked 14 times.
“With me it’s just keeping it a one-day thing, trying to improve every day, knowing that there’s going to be some ups and downs, but just staying confident,” Alford said. “It’s just about getting my pitch, and not helping the pitcher by chasing what he has to offer. It’s just about being patient, and just getting mine.”
Going back to fall and so far this spring, Alford said he feels good about the progress that’s been made, although there’s still some work to do.
But confidence is not a problem, not just with his own game, but with his new teammates at Georgia.
“We’ve got a ton of good hitters, a ton of good players. I think we’ve got a good lineup with a lot of versatility,” said Alford, who said it’s difficult not to be confident when Johnson is your head coach.
It only took one phone call after putting his name in the portal to see that.
“When I got on the phone with Coach Johnson, he just won me over,” Alford said. “He’s a very positive guy, I believed in everything he had to say, and couldn’t be happier to be here.”
With two years of eligibility remaining, he’s anxious to help the Bulldogs find a way back to the postseason.
If you believe the SEC coaches, that’s going to be a chore, at least this season.
Georgia was picked to finish sixth in the SEC East, ahead of only Missouri. But Alford said he and his teammates aren’t too concerned about any predictions with Friday’s season-opener against UNC-Asheville just four days away.
“We just shook it off. You know how preseason rankings are, nobody really knows,” Alford said. “But we definitely were not thrilled about it. Like I said, we’re definitely using it for fuel and we’re ready to prove people wrong.”