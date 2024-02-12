Sometimes, you just need a fresh start.

That’s what Georgia newcomer Slate Alford is banking on after coming over from Mississippi State as one of the Bulldogs’ 17 transfers.

“Yeah, just being somewhere else. These coaches are great, and it’s been huge for me just having a fresh start,” Alford said. “I’ve really enjoyed being here and thankful for it.”

It’s not like Alford did not produce during his two seasons in Starkville.

After hitting just .209 as a true freshman, the former Perfect Game All-American started 40 of 45 games for the Bulldogs, batting .248 with nine homers and 36 RBI.

He was actually better in SEC play, batting .272 with seven homers and 23 RBI. That leads head coach Wes Johnson to believe those numbers could jump significantly for Georgia.

He feels a change of scenery will do the junior good.

“One hundred percent,” Johnson said. “Look at a guy like Justin Turner. It’s not to say that where he came from was a bad place. It’s just the actual coaching philosophy didn’t match up to the way his mind works. So yeah, I do think the change of scenery is really going to help.”

If Alford fulfills Johnson’s hopes, the 6-foot-3 and 236-pounder could give Georgia’s starting lineup – which could feature seven newcomers – some welcomed pop.

During a recent scrimmage, Trackman recorded an Alford home run traveling 440 feet.

Alford’s versatility doesn’t hurt, either.

Although he’s expected to be Georgia’s main option at third, Johnson said the former high school quarterback at Bob Jones High in Madison, Alabama can play anywhere on the infield.

“He’s on a mission,” Johnson said. “There are scenarios where Slate could play all four infield positions, and everybody will go wow.”