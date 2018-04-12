Defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter doesn’t need any reminding just how big members of Georgia’s offensive line are.

He gets a first-hand look every day.

“Yeah, I have to go against them,” Ledbetter said. “I was sick last week, had lost a few pounds, and had to hold up a double-team. I was 280 last week, today 271, so it’s tough to stay stout in there, but that’s the SEC, that’s football period. You’re going to have big offensive linemen, coming downhill trying to run it down your throat.”

You like size? Georgia’s offensive front certainly has plenty of that.

Remember the days – not too long ago - when the Bulldogs would routinely start offensive linemen in the 285-pound vicinity? No longer.

During Kirby Smart’s first press conference upon being hired, he made it clear he wanted more size and more athleticism up front.

Mission accomplished there. Check out these numbers:

Andrew Thomas (6-5, 320), Kendall Baker (6-6, 305), Netori Johnson (6-4, 325), Ben Cleveland (6-6, 340), Isaiah Wilson (6-7, 345), D’Marcus Hayes (6-5, 315), Warren Ericson (6-4, 315), Solomon Kindley (6-4, 330), Justin Shaffer (6-4, 335), Lamont Gaillard (6-2, 308),Trey Hill (6-4, 330) and Pat Allen (6-4, 305).

“Every time I look over, I’ve got to look up to talk to those guys,” tight end Isaac Nauta said. “We’ve got a bunch of big boys and I don’t think that’s going to change around here for a while. That’s the kind of guys Coach likes to recruit.”

Nauta joked the group hasn’t asked him out to hit any of the local buffets.

“I don’t want to. They’d bury me under the table,” he said. “Those guys are definitely big.”

They’re also pretty good.

Ledbetter loves what he sees from Thomas, slated to be the starter at left tackle after starting all 15 games last season at right tackle.

“Andrew Thomas is a tremendous player,” Ledbetter said. “He’s a smart kid, he does what he’s supposed to do at all times and he’s literally the spitting image of (Isaiah Wynn). I think he’s going to be very similar or even better.”

Wilson and Mayes are also opening eyes.

“(Tuesday) I went against both of them and they’re getting better,” Ledbetter said. “Their footwork is better from the first day Isaiah stepped on campus to the first day Cade stepped on campus. They’re working hard, they’re pushing each other.”

There’s more coming.

Owen Condon (6-7, 315) and Jamaree Salyer (6-4, 325) join the fray when they arrive with the rest of the freshmen in May.

“They’re not just big. We’ve got a bunch of big, athletic guys who can move, too,” Nauta said. “It’s amazing to me, look at what God created and go like, man, this is ridiculous.”