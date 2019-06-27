XAVION ALFORD

Xavion Alford (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There has been a lot of buzz for months around LSU, with Texas A&M in making a push too with Alford, but after hearing the chatter around his recruitment for a couple of days, my pick goes to Alabama. A decision may not be imminent for Alford, and he is expected to take official visits first, but the buzz was truly around Alabama in Atlanta. His versatility appeals to the Crimson Tide. FutureCast: Alabama

VERNON BROUGHTON

Vernon Broughton (Sam Spiegelman)

Has a decision already been made? Some close to this think so. When I first saw Broughton at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Houston, I got the vibe that Texas was the team to beat. Fast forward a few months, and it another in-state school with the momentum — Texas A&M. A public commitment is expected in July, but he almost announced in Atlanta, so it is looking very good for the Aggies at the moment. FutureCast: Texas A&M

JOSHUA EATON

Joshua Eaton (Nick Lucero/Rivals)

Eaton was originally planning to commit next week, on July 4, but has since decided to push the announcement back to August 6 to honor his late grandmother. That extra month is not expected to change his stance in recruiting. Texas had the early momentum, but Texas A&M has it all at the moment. The Aggies are expected to continue their hot streak this summer and Eaton could join the 2020 class in August. FutureCast: Texas A&M

MCKINNLEY JACKSON

McKinley Jackson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Jackson continues to go everywhere, camp at different schools and keep as many people guessing about his recruitment as possible. But, for a couple of months now, behind the scenes, Ole Miss has been the school I have heard a lot about. Now, after two days in Atlanta, I have heard enough about the Rebels to put a FutureCast in for the in-state school. Sure, Alabama, Florida State and LSU, among others are in play still, and he will take this to February, but Ole Miss is in a great spot. FutureCast: Ole Miss

CHRIS MORRIS

Chris Morris (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Morris, a Memphis native, is fresh off an official visit to Tennessee,, and the Vols are being considered. But it is another SEC school that still appears to have the momentum in this race. This one has shifted a time or two this year, but Texas A&M appears to be the clear school to beat as we get ready to close out the month of June. After speaking with a few people that know Morris very well, the Aggies have a new FutureCast from me. FutureCast: Texas A&M

KELEE RINGO

Kelee Ringo (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)