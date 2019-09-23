We are about a month into the high school season, and Rivals.com Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons has attended 16 games. He has seen prospects in his states of Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi play, and some have made strong impressions. Who could see their ranking on the move next update? There are prospects in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 classes that have impressed. Here are 10 prospects whose stock is on the rise.

Carter has clearly shown he is one of the top inside linebackers in the 2021 class. He is an athletic linebacker with speed, toughness and instincts. He is a sure tackle, he can blitz and he can cover. He has offers from the who’s who of college football, including programs such as Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

The more I see Hancock, the more I see his confidence starting to show. He is a quiet, humble young man that works hard at his craft, and now, he is starting to believe he can cover anyone that lines up against him. He has recently picked up offers from Florida, Iowa, Notre Dame and Penn State. At his size, and with his skill set, his offer list will continue to grow.

Haynes is an athlete that is smaller in stature, but he is a big play waiting to happen. He has always had confidence and he plays the game with no fear. He is quick, shifty and tough to touch in space, and he is a true weapon with the ball in his hands. Georgia Tech, Maryland and Purdue have offered and more will follow. He can play running back, slot and special teams.

Yes, it is very early to truly evaluate prospects in the 2022 class, but I have seen Killebrew almost half a dozen times, and he continues to stand out. I saw him match up against five-star Arik Gilbert recently, and he shined. He continues to grow, fill out and he is going to be a big defensive back that can cover. Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech and LSU among others have already offered the sophomore.

Jones is a Georgia commit that Auburn and South Carolina are still working to flip from the Bulldogs, but he looks to be solid to the in-state program. He is as athletic as they come at tackle. Jones started his high school career as a defensive end and tight end, but he is now in his second full season at offensive tackle. He is still raw in some areas, including pass protection, but he has taken big steps this season. Jones was already in that five-star discussion, and after seeing him play in August, he may see that extra star on his profile later this year.

Smothers is one of the most improved quarterbacks in my part of the country, and the Nebraska commit has really taken that next step. He has always been an elite athlete who can run, and Smothers has worked hard over the past year as a passer. That hard work is paying off. His arm strength is really up, he is throwing with better consistency and his overall game as a signal caller is much better. He is a quick twitch quarterback who can make things happen, and now that his passing game has improved, his stock is at an all-time high.

Don’t be surprised if you don’t recognize this name. He is new to most, including college coaches. But, he won’t be much longer. Tatum has yet to hit the camp circuit, but on the field, he is an animal. I was talking to a highly respected football scout, and I showed him Tatum’s film, and he called him Ray Lewis. It was just a reaction, but that tells you how impressive this junior is. Georgia Tech has just started to send him a few letters, and that is it. He will have major offers very soon.

When you live below the Macon line in Georgia, you just don’t draw the attention you deserve as a top recruit. That is why I stay on the road, seeing as many prospects in person in my part of the country. Thomas does not get out much, and he has not camped too often, but seeing him play live led me to think someone is going to get a steal.

Yes, he is a high three-star on Rivals.com, but his recruitment does not reflect his ability. Tennessee is recruiting him hard. Florida State has started to show interest, but no offer yet. Indiana, South Carolina, USF and West Virginia are others who have offered. He is better than his list would lead most to think. He is a great athlete that plays quarterback, wide receiver and linebacker for his team. Thomas is likely a linebacker on the next level.

White made the move to Marietta from Wheeler, and with that, he gets to line up across from Boston College commit Taji Johnson, play along side five-star Arik Gilbert and catch passes from Tennessee commit Harrison Bailey. White has always flashed consistent hands, but his speed has stood out more this season. He has made plays as a returner and receiver early this season. The Michigan State commit is on the rise and his stock is at all-time high. It will be interesting to see if new programs enter this race.