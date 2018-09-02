CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



The inaugural Freedom Bowl was a success. Six games that involved teams from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Canada. The Canadian’s were not ready for the humidity, so the event officials had to speed the game up for them, but other than that, the event went off like it had been going 20 years. If there was an upset, it may have been the host team, Milton’s beating of Cardinal Gibbons, one of the top programs in the Sunshine State. That game ended late Friday and the score was 42-17. Many were surprised. Here are five takeaways from the event. RELATED: New 2020 state rankings for the Southeast region

HILL IS COMMITTING SOON

Expect for one of Alabama’s best, Jaydon Hill, to make his decision very soon. He has not put a date on it yet, but from what we gathered at the Freedom Bowl, he will commit to Florida, South Carolina or Tennessee very soon. He visited each school over the summer and it was viewed as a battle between the Gamecocks and Vols until Hill’s first visit to The Swamp late in July. Dan Mullen was actually the second coach to offer Hill when he was the head coach at Mississippi State, so he and Hill have a relationship that goes back a ways. Florida did not officially offer him until June, so the Gators were somewhat late to enter the race. Jeremy Pruitt and Will Muschamp have made the long, versatile defensive back a priority for months, so this could go any of three ways. Hill let Rivals.com know that his mind was made up and that a decision is coming. Could it happen this week? I don’t think he will keep us waiting much longer.

Spent time with Bob Jones (Ala.) DB Jaydon Hill @_jhill5 this afternoon at the #FreedomBowl and he will announce his decision soon. #Gators #Gamecocks #Vols



His most recent update with details here: https://t.co/7ZNgbtwcJX pic.twitter.com/aUqEu3Kq3f — Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) August 31, 2018

FLORIDA RECEIVER LOCKED IN ON PENN STATE

John Dunmore

Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) played much better in the second half and the Lions defeated Muscles Shoals (Ala.) 28-21. Rivals100 wide receiver John Dunmore was a big part of that. The Penn State commit scored a couple of touchdowns and finished with over 100 yards receiving. He was open much more too. He had an impressive day on the field and some Penn State fans on BlueWhiteIllustrated.com were wanting him to suit up for the Nittany Lions Saturday to help versus Appalachian State. At one time, many felt Dunmore was a Florida Gator. When he committed to Penn State July 4, it was over Florida State. In the world of recruiting today, many commits visit other schools. Dunmore said he is likely not to do that. He took a visit to Penn State before his decision and he plans to get back for the White Out late in the season. Dunmore said all the right things when discussing his commitment and he said he was locked in with Penn State. His relationship with the coaching staff is key to that. This would be a huge win for James Franklin and Penn State if they hold on here and take one of the best out of the Sunshine State.

CLEMSON WANTS DAVIS

Tyler Davis

Clemson played an early game Saturday and it was over early. The Tigers took care of Furman 48-7, so around 3:30 p.m. ET, their game was over. The day was just getting started for defensive line coach Todd Bates though. One of Bates’ top targets is Tyler Davis of Wekiva (Fla.). He played in the sixth and final game of the Freedom Bowl that started at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday night. So, after wrapping things up at Clemson Saturday afternoon, Bates did what he had to do off the field on campus, then headed west to show his face to Davis. Davis definitely impressed too. He had numerous tackles for loss, he was in the backfield often and he picked off a pass. Davis did so without being 100-percent healthy too. The visit had to show Davis just how much of a priority he is for Clemson. Bates could have stayed back, did a little more recruiting on campus and maybe even spent some time with his family late Saturday evening, but instead, he hopped on a plane and spent three hours on the Milton sideline in his Tiger shirt and hat making sure Davis saw him. Clemson is in a battle with Florida State, Miami and Ohio State for the four-star defensive tackle.

4-Star DL Tyler Davis @tdbeast5390 of @WekivaFootball had a strong performance at the @TheFreedomBowl last night. His interception was nice, but the dance afterwards was better. @Rivals pic.twitter.com/QAS7EBhpGr — Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) September 2, 2018

HURRICANE COMMIT IS A LEADER

Keontra Smith

One of the prospects that stood out to me over the weekend was Miami commit Keontra Smith. The athlete out of Chaminade-Madonna stood out on multiple levels in game one Saturday. His leadership caught my attention as much as anything. He was a captain. He got his teammates lined up properly. He played with fire for four quarters. He would call his teammates out. He just wanted to do whatever it took to win. His play was strong all game. Smith is a safety on the next level, but played inside the box at linebacker for the Lions. He was around the football all game. He played with intensity, he showed good instincts, he loved contact and he tackled well. Smith just continued to stand out all game. From the time he walked onto the field as a captain, you could see that fire in his eyes. He looks to be a great pick up for Mark Richt and the Miami Hurricanes. When I look at Smith, I see a football player. He is someone who cares about the game, cares about his teammates and a player who is going to help Miami win some football games down the road.

GEORGIA AND GEORGIA TECH COMMITS IMPRESS

Jordan Yates

Let me start off by saying Jordan Yates will be a perfect fit at Georgia Tech. Paul Johnson may have found the best quarterback he has had in Yates, a star at Milton (Ga.). Yates is a football player with football toughness. He has gotten off to a great start this season. On Friday, he faced a fast Cardinal Gibbons defense, but it was nothing he had not seen before. He just directed his team to a big win against Archer a couple of weeks ago. He was back at it Friday night. Yates has improved as a passer this season and he can make plays with his arm and legs. He makes great decisions. He has great awareness. Yates will be a leader for Georgia Tech and it may happen next season when he is a freshman. Taquon Marshall is a senior, so he will be gone and Yates could move in and start day one. Yates will allow Johnson to pass the ball, which will make his triple-option offense that much more dangerous. I love what I have seen out of Yates this season. It is just a perfect match with him and Georgia Tech. The same can be said about Georgia and Wekiva linebacker Rion Davis.