Georgia head coach Mike White received some welcomed news Thursday night – freshman All-SEC Silas Demary Jr. is returning to play for the Bulldogs.

Demary’s father Silas Demary Sr. confirmed the news to UGASports.

The younger Demary is coming off a season that saw him start 36 of Georgia’s 37 games, averaging 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Demary Jr.’s news comes just over a week after the North Carolina native told reporters after Georgia's loss to South Carolina in the finals of the NIT that he was going to think over his immediate future.

“I’m going to decompress. We’ve been playing basketball since June, so honestly, I’m going to take some time away, relax, and rest my body. It’s been a long season,” Demary Jr. said after the game. “Obviously, I’ve got to have those conversations but I’m going to take my time and make sure I do what’s best for me.”

Returning to Georgia turned out to be his choice.

That’s certainly great news for the Bulldogs, who just lost Justin Hill, Jalen DeLoach, Mari Jordan, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, and Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe to the NCAA Transfer Portal, along with the Noah Thomasson, RJ Sunahara and Russel Tchewa, who are out of eligibility.

Georgia is adding five-star Asa Newell and currently has seven scholarships available to use.

“I haven’t had a freshman any more physically and mentally tough than him,” White said of Demary Jr. earlier this year. “By the end of the year, I might say he’s No. 1 (overall). He’s definitely in the conversation.”