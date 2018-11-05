MIAMI – Conventional thinking among those that follow such things is that Tyrique Stevenson will eventually land at either Georgia or Miami. The Rivals100 defensive back with dozens of scholarship offers has seemed most interested in the two programs for ages, and both Mark Richt and Kirby Smart continue to press for his pledge.

Stevenson, however, suggests there’s a problem with that reasoning. And as he prepared to depart for a weekend visit to Auburn on Friday night, he cautioned against assuming anything.

“Every school that sent me an official offer letter really has a chance,” Stevenson said. “I’m not really discriminating schools. I’m pretty open – I really am.”

Those words, of course, come from a prospect attempting to say the right things while maintaining some semblance of mystery about his upcoming commitment announcement, which will take place during the December signing period.

And while Stevenson says his mind is open when it comes to all involved parties, he admits his mother’s preference waffles between Georgia and Miami. It’s easy for her to see appeal of both.

“She wants me close,” Stevenson said of his mother. “But, sometimes, she’s like ‘I want you at Miami.’ Other times, she doesn’t want me too close to home because she doesn’t like the neighborhood. We’re back and forth on that.”

Stevenson says he will definitely take official visits to but UM and UGA in addition to this past weekend’s trip to Auburn. He may also take two other officials but it yet to pick destinations for those trips.

“I’m looking at Florida State, Florida, Alabama and I’m going to try to talk to the LSU coaches,” he said. “We’ll see.”