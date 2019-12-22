When Tom Crean went about the business of putting together his current freshman class, he wasn’t just looking for the best talent he could find. He wanted to find some competitors, too.

Ten games into the season, it appears he was able to do both.

“Absolutely," he said about recruiting competitors. "There's no doubt about it. I don't know how you don't,” Crean said. “That's part of coaching. That's why you've got to constantly recruit winners.”

Although most of the attention has been reserved for high-profile freshman Anthony Edwards, his young supporting staff is starting to assert itself as well.

Christian Brown enjoyed one of his better games in Friday’s double-overtime win over SMU, but it’s been the energy point guard Sahvir Wheeler continues to bring that has helped create an increased level of energy inside Stegeman Colisuem.

“You've got to recruit competitors, recruit guys that have won,” Crean said. “Whether they're football players, baseball players, soccer players, you need guys that have a belief, because when you get to college, it's a whole other level of what you've got to do.”

It was Wheeler’s driving layup with less than two seconds to play that lifted the Bulldogs (7-3) to their victory, one Georgia hopes to duplicate when it takes on in-state rival Georgia Southern (8-4) for the first time since 2001.

Junior Rayshaun Hammonds says wins like the Bulldogs had against what was a one-loss SMU team can help the team as the season moves along.

“It builds confidence. That’s all I can say. It builds confidence, grows out the younger guys, makes it easier for them to play in bigger games. Now, they know what they’re doing,” Hammonds said. “You don’t have to talk to them, you don’t have to tell them anything, they already know. It’s fun doing that, and it’s fun for me to see them do that, so it’s cool.”

The schedule is about to get much tougher.

Following Monday’s game against the Eagles, Georgia hosts Austin Peay on Dec. 30 followed by a road trip to Memphis (Jan. 4) before opening SEC play at home against Kentucky (Jan. 7), followed by a trip to Auburn (Jan. 11).

“They’re trying to do whatever they can to win, too,” Crean said. “It just takes time, but it’s a great feeling for them to see themselves come back mentally to win the (SMU) game, especially the way we did.”

NOTES: Georgia is averaging 83.5 points per game, which leads the SEC and is ranked No. 10 nationally as of Sunday (through games of Dec. 21). … Anthony Edwards leads all freshmen in Division I to date this season in scoring (19.4 ppg is No. 44 nationally) and fourth-best in steals (2.1 spg). …Wheeler’s average of 4.9 assists per game was seventh-best among the nation’s freshmen and No. 74 overall. His assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.96 was the fifth-best among all SEC players, and the 15th-best effort nationally by a freshman. Wheeler is also averaging 26.1 minutes per game, the second-highest average of any Bulldog, despite coming off the bench in every game to date. He has logged 20-plus minutes in every game but a blowout win over Delaware State, when he played 18 minutes. His season highs are 35 MP in the double-OT outing against SMU, and 30 against Chaminade for a regulation contest.