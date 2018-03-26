"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me and I am going to take my visits," said Haselwood. "I will never have this chance again, so I am going to go through the recruiting process and still take visits."

The five-star wide receiver out of Cedar Grove committed to Georgia over a year ago and he says all the right things about the Dawgs, but numerous schools are still involved here.

Jadon Haselwood could be one of those for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

When you recruit elite prospects, many will visit other schools after they commit, many will communicate with other coaching staffs and many will make coaches (and especially the passionate recruiting fans) grow a few extra gray hairs until they sign their letter of intent.

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Georgia fans are going to have to sweat this one out until the end.

Haselwood's next unofficial visit will be to Georgia. The 6-foot-3, 180 pound playmaker will return to Athens to check out a spring practice this weekend he feels right at home there.

"I really get along with everyone at Georgia. I know a lot of the players, the coaches are cool and the feeling I have there is a big reason why I am committed to them."

Cortez Hankton is the new wide receivers coach at Georgia and he and Haselwood hit it off immediately.

"He is a cool dude," said Haselwood. "He is a young guy who understands the players and the guys he recruits. We are talking very often right now and we have been since he took the job.

"He is really trying to get to know me, I am getting to know him and we have a good connection. I like his personality a lot and I think he is going to be a good coach."

A school Georgia may have to worry about to some extent is Oklahoma. Haselwood took in a game in Norman last fall and his father went to school there, so the No. 2 receiver in the country grew up following the Sooners.

Haselwood will be back in Norman for an official visit in the middle of April.

"I will be at Oklahoma April 15, that my 17th birthday, so that will be pretty cool. I talk to their coaches (Lincoln Riley and Dennis Simmons) a lot and they are telling me I can be their next big-time receiver.

"They have had a lot of guys who have put up big numbers at my position, so that is big to me. Thy are definitely working that angle with me. They have an explosive offense and they want me to be a big part of it."

The Sooners showed him a lot when he was there late in 2017, so he is looking forward to the second visit.

Other schools working to get Haselwood on their campus this spring or summer are Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, UCLA and USC to name a few. He said Miami is a school he is leaning towards taking an official visit to at this time, but nothing is scheduled.

Georgia is still recruiting Haselwood as hard as anyone and although they know the strength of his commitment, they know the battle is far from over.

"I don't think I have given Georgia any reason to worry," said Haselwood. "They knew I was going to take visits when I committed. They know how strong my commitment is. They know Georgia is my school.

"I am the same person as I have always been and I am going to have fun. I am going to check out other schools, but commitment is still strong to Georgia."