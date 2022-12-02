Georgia played Friday night’s game without four of its key players but still had no trouble easing past Florida A&M Friday night, 68-46

Already without Kario Oquendo (sore knee) and Mathew-Alexander Moncrieffe (right ankle), the Bulldogs also did not have leading scorer Terry Roberts and center Frank Anselem due to respective illnesses.

“You’re already searching offensively, and now you’re searching at another level,” head coach Mike White said. “You’ve got to adapt, right? We told guys at shootaround, hey, you all want more opportunity, where here it comes.”

Fortunately for Georgia, the Bulldogs had players ready to make up the difference. Georgia used a 10-0 run midway through the first half and the Rattlers (1-6) never got closer than eight points.

With Roberts and Oquendo unable to go, transfer Mardrez McBride helped pick up the offensive slacks. McBride came in averaging just 4.5 points per game, but Friday tallied a season-high 15 points for just his second double-digit effort of his year.

White was unclear immediately afterward during his postgame press conference how long the group may be out. The Bulldogs travel to Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.

“We don’t know yet. They’re just out. That’s what I’ve been told,” White said. “Kario and (Moncrieffe) were potentials, depending on how they felt at shootarounds, but they didn’t feel well enough. Who knows? Tuesday, the next game after that … we may get two of them back, maybe all four or we might not get any of them back.”