Shorthanded Bulldogs roll past FAMU
Georgia played Friday night’s game without four of its key players but still had no trouble easing past Florida A&M Friday night, 68-46
Already without Kario Oquendo (sore knee) and Mathew-Alexander Moncrieffe (right ankle), the Bulldogs also did not have leading scorer Terry Roberts and center Frank Anselem due to respective illnesses.
“You’re already searching offensively, and now you’re searching at another level,” head coach Mike White said. “You’ve got to adapt, right? We told guys at shootaround, hey, you all want more opportunity, where here it comes.”
Fortunately for Georgia, the Bulldogs had players ready to make up the difference. Georgia used a 10-0 run midway through the first half and the Rattlers (1-6) never got closer than eight points.
With Roberts and Oquendo unable to go, transfer Mardrez McBride helped pick up the offensive slacks. McBride came in averaging just 4.5 points per game, but Friday tallied a season-high 15 points for just his second double-digit effort of his year.
White was unclear immediately afterward during his postgame press conference how long the group may be out. The Bulldogs travel to Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.
“We don’t know yet. They’re just out. That’s what I’ve been told,” White said. “Kario and (Moncrieffe) were potentials, depending on how they felt at shootarounds, but they didn’t feel well enough. Who knows? Tuesday, the next game after that … we may get two of them back, maybe all four or we might not get any of them back.”
Madrez was glad to help.
“It’s just a next man up mentality,” McBride said. “There’s a big piece to this team. But we practice every day as a team, so it’s just the next man up.” The win was significant for a couple of reasons.
One, it enabled to Bulldogs to surpass last year’s six-victory total and give White the 250th victory in his coaching career.
White downplayed the accomplishment when asked after the game.
“I don’t care about that. I’m blessed to be at Georgia, I’m blessed to be coaching,” White said. “I’m just blessed to be a head coach and I’ve been blessed to be a head coach at some of the most prestigious institutions in the country.”
The 46-point defensive effort by the Bulldogs was the first time the Bulldogs have given up 55 or fewer points in three straight games since 2010 against High Point, Mercer, and Charleston Southern.
‘I thought we played hard and defended pretty well,” White said. “I liked how hard we played.”
Down by one early, Georgia used its 10-0 run to go ahead 18-10 and never looked back, a spurt that included a pair of three-pointers by Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who finished with 14 points
The Bulldogs finished off the first half by shooting an impressive 53 percent (16 of 3), but the lack of turnovers was even more pleasing to White.
Turnovers have been a significant concern of White over the season’s first month, but Friday the first half saw Georgia commit only six, three coming in the first four-plus minutes of the game. However, the Bulldogs finished with 15. Georgia also committed just two fouls in the first half.
The Rattlers (1-5) would use a trio of three-pointers to keep it close as Georgia went into the locker room with a 34-23 lead.
In the second half, FAMU would score the first four points after returning to the court before a 9-0 run put the Bulldogs up by 16.
Later, the Rattlers cut the lead to eight before a three-point play by Abdur-Rahim converted a three-point play to put Georgia back up 46-35 to break a 5:58 scoring drought.
McBride’s three from the wing made it 49-35 and FAMU closed no closer than 12.
“I didn’t even notice that,” Abdur-Rahim said of the drought. “We focus so much on defense; we’re just trying not to let the other team score.”
Next Up
The Bulldogs to action on Tuesday when the Bulldogs travel to Georgia Tech. Georgia’s next home game in Dec. 21 against Chattanooga.