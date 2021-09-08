Shazz Preston and his family are not new to the recruiting game. Preston's older brother, Shawn Preston Jr., plays for Mississippi State and was recruited by the likes of Memphis, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt during his at St. James High School in Louisiana.

However, when Shazz Preston released his top four on Monday, September 6, he did so under circumstances that were undoubtedly different than what he likely originally planned months ago.

The Prestons have always planned to be diligent in the recruitment of their younger son, but dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Ida while narrowing down his choices was not anticipated.