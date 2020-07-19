After three years of trials and tribulations, opportunity is finally knocking for senior offensive lineman Justin Shaffer.

Rated as “only” a three-star by Rivals when he graduated from Cedar Grove, Shaffer was often regarded as not much more than a role player when assessing former offensive line coach Sam Pittman’s initial class.

However, Shaffer's hard work could be just about ready to pay off.

As the Bulldogs push toward what they hope will be the official start of fall practice on August 6, Shaffer approaches the date with the best chance he’s had to earn the starting spot at left guard.

The journey hasn’t been easy.

For Shaffer, it wasn’t simply a matter of getting stuck behind Solomon Kindley, who started the better part of three years before being taken in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shaffer also had to deal with a sprained neck, an injury that caused him to miss the final six games of the year before he finally received clearance to resume practice last January.

“Not that he wasn't an outstanding performer. But considering he wasn’t able to do anything for six to eight weeks, and now he's coming out there competing and pushing through adversity—I was really proud of the way he worked,” head coach Kirby Smart said of Shaffer earlier this year. “And he tried to lead.”

He’ll get to do the same this fall. Shaffer will battle for the left guard spot against players who came into the program with much higher rankings, like former five-star redshirt freshman Clay Webb, and perhaps one or two of the team’s highly-touted incoming freshmen.

Still, rankings mean less than nothing when a starting job is on the line.

In fact, Kindley is putting his money on Shaffer.

"He's similar to me, man. He's a hard worker, he's humble, he stays to himself, and he's a leader," Kindley said in a telephone interview Saturday. "When it comes to playing football, he's going to be really good."

If experience means anything, Shaffer would seem to have the edge.

Shaffer played in Georgia’s first six games last year, including two in Kindley's spot after the former Bulldog sprained his ankle in the team’s 23-16 win over Notre Dame.

Shaffer would go on to start the following two weeks against Tennessee and South Carolina, before being forced to leave the game against the Gamecocks when he suffered the sprained neck that cost him the rest of the 2019 campaign.

“Shaffer came in and did the job,” Smart said in 2019. “You know, (Shaffer) got Player of the Week a couple of weeks ago. We wanted to play him some more last week. We’re very fortunate that when (Kindley) went down, we had a guy who could step in and go play.”

A versatile performer, Shaffer has worked at both left guard and right tackle for the Bulldogs, appearing at both positions in 2018 while participating in 12 games.

When he got in the games, Shaffer proved he could excel.

For example: In a recent series for UGASports, breaking down the team’s top 21 players according to their PFF (Pro Football Focus) grades, Shaffer came in at No. 16. He boasted an overall PFF grade of 73.2 and 86.9 in pass pro, the highest mark of returning players among the linemen.

His run-block grade of 72.7 wasn’t bad either, as it ranked third on the team behind projected left tackle starter Jamaree Salyer and right guard Ben Cleveland.

"He takes care of his business off the field, too," Kindley said. "He's a great pass blocker, and he gets it done in the run game."



