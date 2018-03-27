Charleston Southern was cruising through the first two innings with the hope of a season sweep over Georgia.

That’s when the Bulldogs’ bats came to life.

Consequently, Georgia (19-6, 5-1 SEC) beat the Buccaneers 7-0 for the Bulldogs’ seventh straight win. It’s the most consecutive wins for Georgia since 2014, when the team strung together 11 straight.

“I feel like when we get to the park, our guys feel like they’re going to win,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We have a lot of confidence and that says a lot when you show up and feel good about what’s going to happen in front of you.”

Georgia’s offense was once quiet, but then mistakes from the Charleston Southern left-hander started to compile in the third inning. Buccaneers’ starting pitcher Jaret Bennett had notched two hitless innings, but a burst from Georgia changed that quickly.

“I was definitely pretty mad at our offense because we’ve been jumping on guys early,” Curry said. “We’ve been jumping on guys early pretty consistently, and with a team like this, I was expecting us to put up at least a five spot in the first inning or something. The slow pitching undisciplined us, then we settled in.”

LJ Talley, after being asked by Stricklin to have a solid at-bat to get the offense going, started it with a double that ricocheted off of the right field wall and he was one of six consecutive Bulldogs to reach base. Ivan Johnson, who started at second base due to Talley serving as the designated hitter, brought him in.

Johnson finished with three hits for the Bulldogs in the first multi-hit game of his career.

“I was glad I could be that guy to spark the offense today,” Johnson said. “It gives me a lot of confidence, especially having a bad game against (Charleston Southern) the last time, it felt good. We’re feeling good and have been tattooing the ball for the last few weeks.”

Georgia continued the scoring output and Bennett’s ERA climbed steadily from a mark of 9.18 entering play. Aaron Schunk took advantage of two runners on base and tallied an RBI after Vesnesky committed an error. To finish 2 1/3 innings of work from Bennett, Keegan McGovern connected for an RBI double – a team-leading 30th on the season.

Charleston Southern then pivoted to reliever Wil Hartsell, but it was to no avail.

Curry added to the cushion with a two-run home run that clanked off of the right field foul pole to score McGovern and the Bulldogs were then able to cruise. Curry’s team-leading seventh homer extended his hitting streak to 11 games – the second-highest on the team this season, trailing 16 from Schunk – and conclude a six-run inning.

“I was happy because they got the soft lefty out of there,” Curry said. “They’ve got someone in there that was 88-to-90 and throwing a little bit harder now and I just stepped in the box and competed.”

Stricklin stood true to his word that Tuesday’s game would feature a number of pitchers, but sophomore Tony Locey got the starting nod and continued his successful run after allowing back-to-back hits to start. Kyle Vesnesky and Mike Sconzo both reached to open for Charleston Southern, but that’s as far as it would get.

Locey received a double play to get out of the early jam and followed with a strikeout in the second. In his short day of work, Locey’s only other blemish was a walk to Christian Maggio to mark three consecutive outings without allowing a run.

Blake Cairnes (3 innings, one strikeout, one walk), C.J. Smith (one inning, one strikeout, one walk), Adam Goodman (one walk, one strikeout, one hit) and Will Proctor (one inning) followed the work of the Bulldogs’ starter. Georgia has notched a combined shutout for the second consecutive game.

“I thought we fell behind in the count a little too much, but the defense was really good,” Stricklin said. “They were able to make plays behind them and when you throw a shutout, you can’t complain too much about things.”

Georgia gets back into conference play Thursday when Texas A&M makes the long trip to Foley Field. Currently atop the SEC East and nationally ranked for the first time since 2015, the Bulldogs will continue an eight-game home stand with the weekend series.