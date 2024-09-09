September 9 War Room

Welcome to this week's Georgia recruiting War Room!
This week we address recruit reactions from the Tennessee Tech game, observations of some Georgia targets we saw in action, and a few new offers along the lines of scrimmage.
WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.
WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.
WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.
UGASports delivers the key points from Arian Smith's press conference on Monday.
Linebacker Smael Mondon spoke to the media on Monday. Below are the highlights of what he had to say.
