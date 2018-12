Senior Stats

For the Class of 2019 Georgia Bulldogs





WR - Dominick Blaylock (Walton)

60 receptions, 1,052 yards receiving, 8 TD receptions

53 rushes, 216 yards rushing, 10 TD rushes





DB - Lewis Cine (Trinity Christian, TX)

85 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery for TD





LB - Nakobe Dean (Horn Lake, MS)

175 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles

9 TD rushes





LB - Rian Davis (Wevika, FL)

3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks (in 4 games before injury)





DE - Zion Logue (Lebanon, TN)

57 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble





QB - Dwan Mathis (Oak Park, MI)

62.5 completion percentage, 1,509 yards passing, 20 TD passes, 305 yards rushing





RB - Kenny McIntosh (University School, FL)

199 rushes, 1,345 yards rushing, 19 TD Rushes

12 receptions, 164 yards receiving, 1 TD reception





DE - William Norton (Christian Brothers, TN)

55 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6 sacks





DE - Nolan Smith (IMG Academy, FL)

47 tackles, 14 1/2 tackles for loss, 6 1/2 sacks





WR - Makiya Tongue (University Lab School, LA)

16 receptions, 249 yards receiving, 3 TD receptions