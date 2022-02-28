Senior Day decisions

Tuesday night’s home finale against No. 13 Tennessee is Georgia’s annual Senior Day, but not all of the Bulldogs’ eligible seniors will be honored before the game.

Apparently, by their own choice.

Monday, head coach Tom Crean said both transfers Noah Baumann and Braelen Bridges will not take part in the pre-game ceremony, indicating that both want to play collegiately for another year.

“It’s their option,” Crean said. “They have the option to come back because of the Covid rules from a year ago. It’s the same thing with Jailyn Ingram (out for the year with an ACL injury), which I’m certain will get a redshirt. I don’t know how he wouldn’t. That’s their choice not to do that.”

Crean said he expects both will return to Georgia, although no players were made available for Monday's Zoom session to preview the game against the Volunteers.



Baumann has already transferred twice, going from San Jose State to USC, and later to Georgia. Bridges also transferred twice, first from Northwest Florida State to Illinois-Chicago before matriculating to Georgia.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt this is where they would play because they’ve transferred,” Crean said. “I would assume that. Certainly, nothing has led me to believe that they wouldn’t.”

According to Crean, the only seniors schedule to be honored are P.J. Horne, out for the year with a torn ACL, Jonathan Ned (injured) and graduate Aaron Cook.

“Ned unfortunately just had a rough year. He had a really good spring and summer. He didn’t get anytime early and then he got hurt and just wasn’t available to us,” Crean said. “So, this turned into a redshirt year for him before it’s all said and done because I don’t envision him being able to play. He hasn’t played at all so far, and I don’t see him being able to play this week or next.”

Cook leaves Athens as one of the most tenured players in the country. Tuesday’s contest will mark the 162nd game of his collegiate career.

With nine assists against Auburn on Feb. 5, Cook joined Georgia’s top-20 single-season leaders for passes to points. With 11 assists in Georgia’s last two games, Cook ascended all the way from No. 11 to No. 3 on that ledger.

“Aaron has done a really good job. Look at where he is in the assists totals for the year,” Crean said. “He’s come in, worked extremely hard. He spends a ton of time in the gym even when we’re not practicing. He’s a total gym rat. He’s very intense and he’s been a benefit to our team.”

Although Horne is eligible to apply for a redshirt, Crean does not believe that he will.

“I don’t think he’s going to use it. I guess that would be up to him. I think he chose for that,” Crean said. “He’s done a good job; he’s worked hard in his rehab, he’s been around the team, but I don’t envision that with the injuries he’s had. But again, you never say never.”

Even with two regular-season games to play and next week’s SEC Tournament in Tampa, Crean was not ready to be in a reflective mood.

When asked how he wanted this year’s group of seniors and upperclassmen to be remembered, he politely declined.