Sam Pittman likes a cherry on top of his sundae, it appears, and Sedrick Van Pran is certainly that. While folks have gotten used to historic offensive line hauls under Pittman’s watch in Athens, this one stands alone, with four members in the Rivals100 and the entirety of the group in the Rivals250. Having four offensive line commits in the top 100 appears to be a first in Rivals history, based on the research of Patrick Garbin.