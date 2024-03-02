Sedrick Van Pran on why trust is something he takes personally
Sedrick Van Pran is ready to show he’s not only one of the best centers in this year’s NFL Draft, but he’s versatile enough to play other interior positions as well.
So, what does he want to show?
“That I can play all three spots (both guards and center),” Van Pran said during Saturday morning’s interview session at the NFL Combine.
“My senior year, it was something Coach (Stacy) Searels gave me the opportunity to do, definitely for this moment, for sure,” Van Pran said. “But it was not something I was asked to do for the team or gameday. You didn’t get to see it live because that wasn’t my role for the team.”
But even though Van Pran wants to give his future NFL coaches options, he knows center is going to be his home.
There too, the New Orleans native feels he can fit in any scheme.
“I think through the abilities given to me by God, I can gap, I can play zone, whatever a team needs me to do,” Van Pran said. “But I think my best intangible has to be being smart, being quick, and being able to hold the point.”
Statistically, this has already proven to be true.
During his entire Bulldog career, Van Pran only allowed one sack, including last season. when he allowed only eight quarterback hurries with no hits allowed on Carson Beck.
“When you play center, you need to know the ins and outs, you need to know what the quarterback is thinking, you need to be a great communicator,” Van Pran said. “I think all of those things matter.”
So too, does trust.
“It’s extremely personal to be the quarterback of the offensive line. You’ve got to have trust and that’s something I take very, very personally,” he said. “Just for the simple fact that when you have that trust, the guys to the right and left of you who depend on you to be honest and help feed their families, I think that’s something huge, and I think it builds a lot of camaraderie.”
At Georgia, Van Pran filled that role to a tee.
During his Bulldog career, the New Orleans native earned the reputation for being one of the best leaders on the team.
“Coach (Kirby) Smart once told me I was a black-and-white leader. I see things very clearly,” he said. “Right is right and wrong is wrong. There's no in-between. If the standard is right, that’s what we’re going to do.”
During Saturday’s interview, Van Pran also explained why he did not take part in the Senior Bowl last month in Mobile.
“I was advised by my agent not to. That was the plan he had for me and I trust him,” he explained. "Other than that, my plan is, like I said, to show I can play all three interior positions and just try to be as smooth as possible.”
So far, Van Pran has met with numerous teams, including Dallas, Chicago, and Pittsburgh, where former teammates George Pickens, Darnell Washington, and Broderick Jones call home.
Van Pran said Jones has also reached out with some friendly advice as it pertains to the combine.
“He just wanted to make sure I take advantage of the opportunity. He just wanted me to avoid some of the hiccups that maybe he came across and how to try to avoid,” Van Pran said. “He just wanted me to have the ultimate success.”
Van Pran is confident that he will, and wherever he lands in the NFL Draft, he promises that the team will have drafted a player anxious to work–and win.
“The biggest thing for me, whatever team I get to, I want to come in as soon as possible to try and add to their culture, because ultimately the goal is to win,” Van Pran said. “The draft is an amazing opportunity, but it’s one stop. Once you get there the goal is to try and win.”