Sedrick Van Pran is ready to show he’s not only one of the best centers in this year’s NFL Draft, but he’s versatile enough to play other interior positions as well.

So, what does he want to show?

“That I can play all three spots (both guards and center),” Van Pran said during Saturday morning’s interview session at the NFL Combine.

“My senior year, it was something Coach (Stacy) Searels gave me the opportunity to do, definitely for this moment, for sure,” Van Pran said. “But it was not something I was asked to do for the team or gameday. You didn’t get to see it live because that wasn’t my role for the team.”

But even though Van Pran wants to give his future NFL coaches options, he knows center is going to be his home.

There too, the New Orleans native feels he can fit in any scheme.

“I think through the abilities given to me by God, I can gap, I can play zone, whatever a team needs me to do,” Van Pran said. “But I think my best intangible has to be being smart, being quick, and being able to hold the point.”

Statistically, this has already proven to be true.

During his entire Bulldog career, Van Pran only allowed one sack, including last season. when he allowed only eight quarterback hurries with no hits allowed on Carson Beck.

“When you play center, you need to know the ins and outs, you need to know what the quarterback is thinking, you need to be a great communicator,” Van Pran said. “I think all of those things matter.”