Secondary experience

As the “old man” in Georgia’s secondary, fifth-year senior Christopher Smith acknowledged there was a time earlier this year when name tags might have been apropos for players to wear.

With 19 early enrollees on this year’s squad, there were a lot of new faces to learn.

“I felt like a stranger when they first got in, maybe for just a little bit,” Smith said. “You know how it is, when guys first get in, they might not be too comfortable with each other. But it didn’t take me long to gel with the young guys. I’m friends with a lot of them right now. That’s only going to continue to build.”

Smith’s decision to return for another season was certainly welcome news for head coach Kirby Smart.

With Lewis Cine already declared for the NFL, Georgia’s safety position was apt to be a scary proposition had Smith not elected to return.

Smith weighed his options.

He talked with Georgia coaches, his parents, and other third-party connections before coming to his conclusion.

“I talked to a lot of people,” he said. “But it was up to me.”

With 16 career starts under his belt, Smith brings needed experience to Georgia’s secondary room. With Tykee Smith (recovering from last year’s ACL injury) expected to rep primarily at star, the safety position will be one of the younger positions on the team.

Junior Dan Jackson started four of Georgia’s 15 games last fall, but after that, the only Bulldogs with any collegiate reps at the position is sophomore David Daniel, who saw action in nine games.

The others are early enrollees Malaki Starks and Ja’Corey Thomas.

“We’re moving a lot of guys around,” Smith said. “That’s what spring is all about. It’s about moving around, figuring out what you’re good at, what you’re bad at, things like that. We’ve got a lot of guys working back there.”

Smith’s eyes lit up when asked specifically about Starks, the local player from just up the road in Jefferson.

“I always sit next to Malaki in the defensive meeting rooms, teaching him the defense,” Smith said. “He’s always looking to learn. He’s a really athletic kid, he’s real down to earth, and you can tell he’s a good guy.”

Smith feels the same about new secondary coach Fran Brown, who joined the Bulldogs from Rutgers.

He joked that the New Jersey native initially took some getting used to. But Brown and the rest of Georgia’s secondary have wasted no time getting acclimated.

“Everybody that comes in has to work to know what to do, and he’s learning to do those things. It’s always a process when you come in, no matter what, especially coming from a different conference, a different team,” Smith said. “There’s going to be different terminologies, different ways they go about doing things. There’s an acclimation that you have to get used to, but it’s really not hard if you’re driven and focused.”



