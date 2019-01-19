Four-minutes into his post-game press conference, Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean was still going strong.

He had a lot to say.

Saturday’s 62-52 loss to Florida was yet another example of his Bulldogs being unable to put two halves together. As a result, the team blew a five-point lead to fall to 9-8 overall, 1-4 in the conference play.

“I’m angry about it, because I think those guys are better than that. I want them to get a little angrier about it, and I want them to see they’re better than that,” Crean said. “I don’t know if we’ll play a 40-minute game anytime soon, but we’ve got to start playing more than 20 and 25 minutes.”

It was definitely a tale of two halves.

In the first half, Georgia trailed 33-23 after shooting a mere 25 percent before rallying in the second, ultimately going up 48-43 on a layup by Jordan Harris with 9:38 to play.

However, the Bulldogs would only score four more points the rest of the way as Florida closed the game on a 19-4 run to finish with the easy 10-point win.

“After our first half, we could have easily folded up our tents and not competed better in the second half but the second half showed us what we’ve got to learn about games. We’re too much of a one-half team right now and that inconsistency is killing us,” said Crean. “We had a practice Thursday night, we shifted everything back after the situation with my mom, came back at night, turned around (Friday) and it wasn’t even close to that level. Any type of competitive inconsistency, we’re going to have these types of situations. It’s not discouraging but it is disappointing because we are better than that.”

It’s been an agonizing trend for the Bulldogs, who last Tuesday only trailed Kentucky by five going into the half, but came out flat to start the second and wound up on the wrong end of a 20-point loss.

Against the Gators, it initially appeared Georgia had learned its lesson as the Bulldogs scored the first seven points before ultimately going up for the first time at 42-40 on a jumper by Teshaun Hightower.

“The first half we’re just not attacking. The second half we attack and take the lead. We looked like two separate teams. It’s my responsibility to keep finding a way to get more consistent play, whether it’s the Vanderbilt game where we hang in there the first half and break it open the second half,” Crean said. “The Kentucky game, we’re right there in it the first half then not come out for the second half. We’ve got to keep attacking and right now there’s not a level of competitive consistency.” Florida (10-7, 2-4) led 52-48 with 3:53 to play.

The Bulldogs would get no closer.

A three-pointer by Kevaughn Allen coming out the timeout pushed the margin to 55-48 as Florida ultimately built the lead to eight points before finishing with the 10-point win.

Allen led the Gators with 13 points, followed by Noah Locke with 10, the two only two Gators in double-figures on the afternoon. Harris finished with 10 points to lead the Bulldogs, who saw 14 players see action in the game, a higher total than what Crean has typically been playing.

Crean was asked about the change.

“Would I like to have a shorter bench? Sure, but I’d like to have more consistency but until we have more consistency … you can say a shorter bench will give you more consistency, but we’re not getting that,” Crean said. “If we were getting that, I’d have a shorter bench. We’re trying to search and look for those combinations where they can give us that lift and bring us something.”

Florida’s defense the first half proved to be on obstacle for the Bulldogs, who shot just 25 percent (6 of 24), including just 1 of 7 from three-point range.

The Gators had no such issues.

Six different players combined to convert 7 of 13 three-point attempts, which accounted for more than half of the Gators’ total field goals (12) the first 20 minutes of the game.

In fact, Georgia didn’t score until the first 15:09 on a free throw by Harris and didn’t account for its first field goal until Tyree Crump managed a layup at the 14:20 mark.

Florida led the entire first half, with the Gators building their lead to as many as 13 points on a three-pointer by Mike Okauru. The Bulldogs would attempt a late run, climbing within seven points on a tip-in by JoJo Toppin but any hopes Georgia had of heading into halftime down by less than 10 were ended when Keith Stone answered with a tough baseline three to push the margin back to 10.

Georgia returns to action Wednesday when the Bulldogs travel to LSU.

“I’m very, very appreciative of everybody and the way they have responded to me. I’m very, very appreciative of the crowd, I’m very, very appreciative of the way everybody has been to me at the University of Georgia and today was an example of this crowd, like it was the other night against Kentucky, of what we can build here,” Crean said. “We’re going to keep working with this group constantly to get them to understand that. We’re a long way from the culture being what it needs to be but get the understanding of how competitive you need to be, that it’s not just about your hard work, it’s about hard play and getting the details going to that. We’re going to continue to build on that so I hope the fans will understand that as we continue to build through that.”

