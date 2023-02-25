It was another tale of two halves Saturday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum between Georgia and visiting Missouri.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, it resulted in another unhappy ending as the Tigers took another step closer to securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament by rolling to an 85-63 win.

“We just didn’t respond to adversity,” head coach Mike White said. “This was the first time at home I thought we had that look in our eyes, like we had the last couple of games in hostile environments against high-level teams. Give credit to those guys (Missouri), but we’ve got to be tougher than that.”

The contrast in halves could not have been more distinct.

Georgia played an excellent first half, leading 41-40 before the Tigers took total control in the second.

By the time it was over, Missouri outscored the Bulldogs 45-22 over the final 20 minutes to sew up the 22-point win.

“We got looks versus their zone in the first half, but they didn’t zone us in the second. Their man was pretty sharp,” White said. “However, our first eight seconds off of makes or misses was non-existent in the second, and that’s an example of response, of responding.”

Although White shouldered much of the responsibility for the Bulldogs, senior Jaxon Etter said that was not the case.

“Coach White is not going to talk about this being on the team, but this is on the players, this is on the team, this is on us,” Etter said. “We played really good in the first half but couldn’t sustain in the second. I don’t know if something dropped off, I don’t know if some defensive energy dropped off from the first half. I don’t know, but you could tell there was certainly a lack of defensive effort.”

Kario Oquendo led the Bulldogs (16-13, 6-10) with 14 points, followed by Mardrez McBride and Braelen Bridges with 12 points each.

“It’s never too late in the season to make changes and break habits,” Jailyn Ingram said. “Like Jaxon said, everybody has to take accountability for the things that they do and bring to the team. Once they do that, we’ll be able to come together and gel.”