Second-half collapse dooms Bulldogs
It was another tale of two halves Saturday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum between Georgia and visiting Missouri.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, it resulted in another unhappy ending as the Tigers took another step closer to securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament by rolling to an 85-63 win.
“We just didn’t respond to adversity,” head coach Mike White said. “This was the first time at home I thought we had that look in our eyes, like we had the last couple of games in hostile environments against high-level teams. Give credit to those guys (Missouri), but we’ve got to be tougher than that.”
The contrast in halves could not have been more distinct.
Georgia played an excellent first half, leading 41-40 before the Tigers took total control in the second.
By the time it was over, Missouri outscored the Bulldogs 45-22 over the final 20 minutes to sew up the 22-point win.
“We got looks versus their zone in the first half, but they didn’t zone us in the second. Their man was pretty sharp,” White said. “However, our first eight seconds off of makes or misses was non-existent in the second, and that’s an example of response, of responding.”
Although White shouldered much of the responsibility for the Bulldogs, senior Jaxon Etter said that was not the case.
“Coach White is not going to talk about this being on the team, but this is on the players, this is on the team, this is on us,” Etter said. “We played really good in the first half but couldn’t sustain in the second. I don’t know if something dropped off, I don’t know if some defensive energy dropped off from the first half. I don’t know, but you could tell there was certainly a lack of defensive effort.”
Kario Oquendo led the Bulldogs (16-13, 6-10) with 14 points, followed by Mardrez McBride and Braelen Bridges with 12 points each.
“It’s never too late in the season to make changes and break habits,” Jailyn Ingram said. “Like Jaxon said, everybody has to take accountability for the things that they do and bring to the team. Once they do that, we’ll be able to come together and gel.”
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the opportunities to do that are few.
Only two games remain on the regular-season schedule: Tuesday’s home finale against Florida and Saturday’s final regular season game at South Carolina. The Bulldogs also have the SEC Tournament but are going to have to play much better if they want to play more than one game.
“We were playing for our seniors today, to honor our seniors. We were one win away from tying our school record for home wins. We were playing for each other, 1-2-3 family, 1-2-3 team,” White said. “I’m as down as anyone, but our first 20 was pretty good. But that second half, they just responded better to their adversity and that’s one reason they’re headed to the NCAA Tournament.”
A 15-1 run early in the first five minutes plus of the second half put the game away. The Tigers (21-8. 9-7) stayed hot throughout.
After converting 7 of 16 three-pointers in the first half, Missouri made 7 of 12 in the second, including five straight at one point to go up 75-54 with 7:03 left.
The first half was certainly entertaining, with Georgia hanging on to a 41-40 advantage going into the locker room.
Oquendo and McBride held the hot hand, with both players drilling a trio of 3-pointers and Oquendo scoring 13 points.
The Bulldogs, who started all five seniors to begin the game, led by as many as eight points, before D’Moi Hodge’s fourth three-pointer cut the margin to one heading into the locker room.
Next Up
Georgia wraps up its home schedule Tuesday night against Florida. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.