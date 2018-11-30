In short, here’s what Alabama head coach Nick Saban discussed in a Q&A session during the SEC Championship Game News Conference this afternoon in Atlanta:

Opening

—In his opening remarks, Saban recognized the Southeastern Conference, the city of Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the Georgia Bulldogs—“an outstanding team which will be a tremendous challenge for us.”

Georgia

—When asked if he thought the Bulldogs had improved upon any areas since the last time the Tide faced Georgia in the national title game, Saban essentially just mentioned the strengths of this season’s team: well-coached, good at executing, explosive plays offensively, controls the line of scrimmage, physical, good team speed, etc. The head coach did add, “I think they’ve made improvements from a year ago.”

—“As fine a returner as I’ve seen in the country,” on Mecole Hardman.

Alabama

—“Not really” when asked if there was added pressure on his starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, simply because he’s facing Georgia again, and in the same venue as before. Saban went further by indicating his team only looks at the opponent at hand—not in previous games, or in the future.

—On what he looks to hire in an assistant coach: someone who is knowledgeable, “which usually means they’re bright,” a good fit with the program, and those with goals and aspirations.

Dismissed

—Saban was asked about if he and the Alabama program were already thinking about playoff scenarios, and where his current team stands as far as the greatest ever in college football—and he essentially dismissed both inquiries, taking the “just concentrating on the next game” approach.

Injuries

—Senior defensive end Isaiah Buggs: practiced every day this week and is “fine for the game.” Buggs leads the Crimson Tide with 9½ sacks this season.

—Quarterback Tua Tagavailoa: “From a medical standpoint, they didn’t feel like he needed a brace on his knee any longer.” Saban added that the quarterback is running well and effectively, and “doesn’t have a lot of pain.”

Quotable

—“So, the dumbest thing I ever did turned out to be the smartest” on a decision of is while head coach at LSU during his first SEC title game in 2001, which turned a 14-0 deficit to a 31-20 win.

—Saban closed his session by thanking the media. “I know you all think that I don’t like the media,” he started. “But, that’s not true. … I think all of you do a marvelous job at [supporting and creating interest in college football], and I certainly appreciate what you do. Thank you for that.”