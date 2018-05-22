Much was made, and rightfully so, of left-fielder Keegan McGovern’s throw in the top of the ninth inning that nailed Arkansas’ Heston Kjerstad at the plate, securing Georgia’s 3-2 win last Saturday.

Catcher Austin Biggar deserves some major props, too.

Yes, McGovern’s throw was a rope to home, but it still took some surehandedness by Biggar, who snagged the short-hop and in one motion made the quick tag on Kjerstad. The Georgia win could well have secured a Top 8 national seed for the Bulldogs in next week’s NCAA Regionals.

“I really hope people realize how tough that play was,” said Michael Curry, who caught for Georgia his first two years on the team. “A short hop … for him to hang onto it. That was the first thing that popped in my mind as a former catcher, ‘Wow, that was a tough play.’”

Head coach Scott Stricklin agreed.

A former catcher himself, Stricklin said the play was actually one Bulldog catchers practice all the time.

“We have fun with it,” Stricklin said. “It’s like, hey, we’re going to get you on this one, game-winner right here, and we’d do that little short hop, just like that. He’s had to make that play in practice 100 times this entire year alone.”

Biggar, who caught Saturday’s game in place of starter Mason Meadows, said the whole play is still pretty much of a blur.

“It all happened so fast. It was a good throw by Keegan. I didn’t know the guy was going to run, honestly, but in that situation, I guess you’ve got to try,” Biggar said. “So many things have to go right – you have to make a good throw, you have to make a good pick. One little mess up and he could have scored easily, so a lot of things had to go right.”

Stricklin was just happy it didn’t.

“It’s satisfying,” he said. “I know he and Mason were getting a laugh out of it, like how many times have we done that in practice? So, it’s rewarding when you see it done in practice and it carries over to the game.”