SEC Tourney Notebook: Practice made perfect
Much was made, and rightfully so, of left-fielder Keegan McGovern’s throw in the top of the ninth inning that nailed Arkansas’ Heston Kjerstad at the plate, securing Georgia’s 3-2 win last Saturday.
Catcher Austin Biggar deserves some major props, too.
Yes, McGovern’s throw was a rope to home, but it still took some surehandedness by Biggar, who snagged the short-hop and in one motion made the quick tag on Kjerstad. The Georgia win could well have secured a Top 8 national seed for the Bulldogs in next week’s NCAA Regionals.
“I really hope people realize how tough that play was,” said Michael Curry, who caught for Georgia his first two years on the team. “A short hop … for him to hang onto it. That was the first thing that popped in my mind as a former catcher, ‘Wow, that was a tough play.’”
Head coach Scott Stricklin agreed.
A former catcher himself, Stricklin said the play was actually one Bulldog catchers practice all the time.
“We have fun with it,” Stricklin said. “It’s like, hey, we’re going to get you on this one, game-winner right here, and we’d do that little short hop, just like that. He’s had to make that play in practice 100 times this entire year alone.”
Biggar, who caught Saturday’s game in place of starter Mason Meadows, said the whole play is still pretty much of a blur.
“It all happened so fast. It was a good throw by Keegan. I didn’t know the guy was going to run, honestly, but in that situation, I guess you’ve got to try,” Biggar said. “So many things have to go right – you have to make a good throw, you have to make a good pick. One little mess up and he could have scored easily, so a lot of things had to go right.”
Stricklin was just happy it didn’t.
“It’s satisfying,” he said. “I know he and Mason were getting a laugh out of it, like how many times have we done that in practice? So, it’s rewarding when you see it done in practice and it carries over to the game.”
Stricklin will be careful with Bradley
Stricklin said he will take it easy with sophomore right fielder Tucker Bradley who continues to nurse a hamstring injury that cost him the final two games against the Razorbacks.
Bradley, who has been bothered by the injury the past couple of weeks, tweaked his hamstring again in Thursday’s 8-6 loss to the Razorbacks trying to beat out an infield hit.
He did not play in the final two games.
“If I had to guess right now, he won’t play on Wednesday. He may be available to pinch-hit, but he’s the one guy that you’re going to look at and, say, make sure he’s ready for the regionals,” Stricklin said. “We won’t risk putting him out there and risk him not playing in the regionals.”
The Bulldogs’ leadoff hitter is batting .293 with two home runs and 18 RBI.
“The hamstring never pulled, it’s just really, really tight on him,” Stricklin said. “He feels like it’s almost on the brink, but again he went into Thursday’s game feeling good then all of a sudden he had to beat out an infield single. So, yeah, we’re going to be really careful with him.”
C.J. Smith to start Wednesday's first game
When Georgia (37-17) takes on the winner of Tuesday’s first game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, C.J. Smith will be on the mound as the Bulldogs' starting pitcher.
“He threw 50 pitches on Friday, so he’ll be ready to go,” Stricklin said of the freshman, who is 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA in 30 innings.
Stricklin will turn to senior Chase Adkins on Thursday, but remains flexible as to who might start after that.
Weekend starters Kevin Smith and Emerson Hancock would obviously also be in the mix, but Stricklin said he has other options, too.
“Will Proctor has made a start, Tony Locey … we’ve got options for sure and I think we’re in really good shape,” he said. “The start that Will Proctor gave us against Clemson gives us a lot of confidence if we have to make a decision there. But Tony Locey’s got experience as well, so C.J. Smith gives us six starters that that we could go to. You’ve also got Ryan Webb, so there’s seven guys; we’re in good shape.”
This and that
Wednesday morning’s game is on the SEC Network. … Should Georgia win Wednesday, the Bulldogs would play Thursday at 4:30. Lose, and Georgia will be back on the field at 9:30 a.m. (Central).