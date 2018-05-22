HOOVER, Ala. – Motivation comes in many different forms. Even a hotel?

Yes, Georgia designated hitter Michael Curry said it’s true.

One of the perks for the top nine seeds in this week’s SEC Tournament is the opportunity to stay at the expansive Wynfrey Hotel, which typically serves as the host for the annual SEC Football Media Days.

“That was actually one of our goals, midway through the SECs it was like ‘Dude, we’ve got to make it to the big hotel!” Curry said. “That was actually one of our motivations. Let’s try to stay at the nice hotel.”

Of course, Curry was half-kidding, although his comment speaks to how loose the 8th-ranked Bulldogs (37-17) appear to be coming into the double-elimination portion of the SEC Tournament here at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Unlike their most recent trips to Hoover, Georgia will take the field for Wednesday’s 9:30 a.m. (Central Time) game against Texas A&M—which drew the No. 3 seed Bulldogs by beating Vanderbilt 3-1 on Tuesday—knowing they are going to host one of 16 NCAA Regionals next week in Athens, and according to most experts, will be a national seed as well.

All-SEC left fielder Keegan McGovern said that’s a huge deal.

“One of the big things is we know this isn’t the end,” said McGovern (.330-15-44). “So if we go up there and don’t play like we can play, we have the playoffs right after that, too, so it just takes off some pressure.”

Fellow senior Mitchell Webb agrees.

“It’s definitely more relaxed, knowing we’re not going to be one and done,” Webb said. “We can be more comfortable out of the field and not stressing over it.”

Curry said there’s a lot to be said, if only being able to play the tournament without any sense or pressure or stress.

That certainly hasn’t been the case his first three years with the team.

Georgia—which has played in the Tuesday’s single-elimination round each of the past two seasons—is 0-3 in SEC Tournament play under head coach Scott Stricklin who took over the program from David Perno in 2014.

In fact, Georgia hasn’t earned a victory in the SEC Tournament since 2011 when the Bulldogs won three of five games played.

“I feel we can go to Hoover and kind of enjoy it a little bit,” Curry said. “In my years here, we were just happy to make it to Hoover, so like you said, we’ve put ourselves in really good position. We’re going to go out there, play with house money and enjoy the tournament. It’s going to be a fun trip.”

Stricklin expects that to be the case.

With a No. 3 RPI, Georgia’s fifth-year skipper is staunch in his belief that his Bulldogs have earned a top-8 national seed, which is significant considering the team would get to host a Super Regional should it win the regional, expected to get underway June 1 at Foley Field.

“Absolutely. When you look at our league and conference RPI, it’s not even close,” Stricklin said, when asked if a national seed should already be in the back. “The SEC ran away as the best conference this year. What our teams have been able to do head to head with other Power 5 conferences—I don’t think there’s any question that Florida, that Ole Miss, that Georgia, and Arkansas all deserve national seeds.”

Stricklin just wants to make sure his Bulldogs get there.

Georgia could play as many as five games in as many days, should it reach Sunday’s championship game, which could prove taxing on a pitching staff with the all-important NCAAs beginning on June 1.

You’ve got to be careful with pitch counts and keep an eye on things like that. But at the end of the day, when you’re in the game, you’re playing to win. We’re going to do everything we can to win every game without putting our guys in situations that are going to hurt them for the regionals,” Stricklin said. “We feel like we’ve done everything that we can to earn a national seed in the regular season. At the same time, we want to keep our momentum and play well, so we’ll do everything we can to win and still not sacrifice what we’ve got going on next week.”

NOTES: Freshman C.J. Smith (1-0, 0.90) will start for the Bulldogs on Wednesday with regular Friday night pitcher Chase Adkins (5-0,4.15) starting Thursday’s game. . . Right fielder Tucker Bradley (hamstring) is not expected to play in Wednesday’s game, per Stricklin.