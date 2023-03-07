WHAT’S NEXT: If Georgia wins, the Bulldogs play Vanderbilt Thursday night at 9. If Georgia loses, the season is complete.

“Crazier things have happened” has been the mantra at Georgia’s basketball facility as the Bulldogs prepare for the SEC Tournament, which gets underway Wednesday night against LSU (9:30 p.m., SEC Network).

It was 2008 when Georgia – the No. 6 seed from the SEC East after finishing the regular season 13-16 overall, 4-12 in conference play – made its improbable run to capture the program’s last conference crown and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Also known for the tornado that forced the tourney to be moved from the Georgia Dome to Georgia Tech, current Bulldog coach Mike White said he plans on reminding his team of that bit of history ahead of its trip to Nashville for this year’s event.

“’Crazier things have happened.’ That’s literally the phrase that I used yesterday in the locker room, along with ‘Anything can happen come conference tournament time.’ ‘We’re capable,’ ‘Stranger things have happened,’ all of those things,” said White, whose Bulldogs are 16-15 after finishing the season 6-12 in conference play.

Jusaun Holt said he and the rest of Georgia’s players hear White’s message loud and clear.

“Coach White has been mentioning throughout practice, kind of saying that it’s a new season now. Anything can happen in the tournaments,” Holt said. “Basically, he’s saying that we’re 0-0 now and we have a new slate.”

White actually was able to bear witness to the Bulldogs’ miracle run. The former Rebel standout was an assistant at Ole Miss in 2008 when the Bulldogs beat Ole Miss in the first round in overtime, 97-95.

“I want to say our last game was a win in Stegeman, and we were on the bubble and really needed that win,” White said. “Dave Bliss hit that bank shot at the buzzer which led to an awful weekend for us, having to bus home to Oxford and watch the rest of the tournament.”

White said he’s actually kept up with members of that Georgia team over the years.

“I know I found myself on Saturday and Sunday rooting hard for the Bulldogs to come through. It was a heck of a story, unbelievable run by Sundiata Gaines and the crew,” White said. “We planned on actually sharing some of that (Tuesday night) with our guys.”

The Bulldogs were scheduled to fly to Nashville Tuesday afternoon and practice at Bridgestone Arena, the site of the tournament, upon their arrival.

Unfortunately, if the team’s shooting does not improve, the Bulldogs can forget any miracle run in 2023.

Perimeter shooting has been a season-long issue for the Bulldogs, who rank next-to-last in the SEC in field goal percentage (.411 percent) and 11th in three-point percentage (.316).

Georgia’s most recent losses to Florida and South Carolina saw UGA convert just 9 of 45 three-point attempts.

“We’re just really struggling to shoot the basketball with a bunch of open looks, a bunch of quality looks. You’re never overly wide open in this league, it being an incredibly prolific defensive league,” White said. “But I think we’ve lost some confidence offensively, and obviously, not converting from three, two games in a row where you’re not getting better looks than that, and we’ve just got to be able to convert. We’ve got to snap out of it.”

The Bulldogs will need bigger offensive showings from Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo to have success.

Despite beating LSU (13-18) 65-63 on Valentine’s Day – Georgia’s last victory – the duo combined for just 12 points, scoring six each.

“We’ll go a little bit longer in the arena tonight and get a ton of shots. It will be strictly shooting for 40 straight minutes, hopefully in an effort to convert at a higher level, especially from three,” White said. “But we need those guys to make shots, of course. We need them to be confident."