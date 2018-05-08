ARKANSAS TE C.J. O'GRADY

The skinny: The Razorbacks have had some recent success with producing NFL-caliber tight ends, and if this first spring with new coach Chad Morris showed anything, the position will definitely be highlighted in his offense. O’Grady was extremely busy this spring, which was culminated with two touchdowns in the spring game. After finishing his sophomore season with 21 receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns, don’t be surprised if O’Grady becomes one of the better tight ends in the SEC this fall. Farrell’s take: O’Grady was highly rated out of high school as a Rivals100 prospect and four star. I liked his length, the way he could extend and stretch the field and he had good hands. He also fought for the ball and was an excellent red zone threat. Arkansas has a good recent tradition at tight end and he will keep it going.

FLORIDA DE ANTONNEOUS CLAYTON

Antonneous Clayton (90) AP

The skinny: Arriving in Gainesville as a five-star recruit in 2016, Clayton experienced immediate pressure to contribute. However, as happens with many college players, it seems to have taken Clayton a little time to adjust to the college game. So after two seasons with minimal production, he finally may be coming into his own under new coach Dan Mullen. He has excelled as a pass rusher throughout the spring and again showcased his potential during the spring game with two sacks. The potential has always been there, but now it may become more of a reality this fall. Farrell’s take: Clayton was an interesting evaluation, a guy who earned his fifth star at the end of the process because he had such a great ceiling but was still very raw and needed to fill out. He wasn’t going to be an instant star, but we expected improvement each year and maybe now we are ready to see him break out. He was so quick off the edge we figured at the very least he’d be a dominant pass rusher even if he struggled against the run.

GEORGIA LB MONTY RICE

Monty Rice (32) AP

The skinny: One of the biggest questions entering the spring for the Bulldogs was trying to figure out who would try and replace Roquan Smith at inside linebacker. Everyone knows that this wouldn’t be an easy job, but the play of Rice this spring has eased some of the concerns that the coaching staff and fans had. He took his game to the next level throughout the spring, which was highlighted by a 14-tackle performance in the spring game. He also looks to have already become one of the vocal leaders on the defense, which should help the entire unit this fall. Farrell’s take: Rice certainly didn’t have the ranking of Smith or the natural instincts or quick-twitch ability, but we had him as a mid-three star because he was a capable tackler and was thick and strong despite not being that long. I don’t expect Rice to be the next Roquan, but he looks like he could have a big season next year.

OLE MISS LINEBACKER JOSH CLARKE

The skinny: The former three-star from New Orleans redshirted in 2017, but came into spring camp eager to prove something. He accomplished exactly that, earning a spot as a first-team linebacker heading into the summer. The glaring weakness defensively for the Rebels last season was stopping the run, so having a fast, athletic linebacker like Clarke should be a part of the solution for the unit. Farrell’s take: Clarke was a high three-star and would have been a four-star had he been a bit longer. He was athletic, could tackle and was a physical player, especially against the run. He will be a thumper for Ole Miss and a much needed run stopper at linebacker.

LSU WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON