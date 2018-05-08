SEC Spotlight: Five players who shined in spring football
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
Spring football is over, so now it’s time to take a shot at who will take the momentum they gained and bring their game to the next level next season. Here are five from the SEC.
RELATED: Four Class of 2014 5-star SEC signees go undrafted | Three-Point Stance | Five Big Ten players who stood out in spring
ARKANSAS TE C.J. O'GRADY
The skinny: The Razorbacks have had some recent success with producing NFL-caliber tight ends, and if this first spring with new coach Chad Morris showed anything, the position will definitely be highlighted in his offense. O’Grady was extremely busy this spring, which was culminated with two touchdowns in the spring game. After finishing his sophomore season with 21 receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns, don’t be surprised if O’Grady becomes one of the better tight ends in the SEC this fall.
Farrell’s take: O’Grady was highly rated out of high school as a Rivals100 prospect and four star. I liked his length, the way he could extend and stretch the field and he had good hands. He also fought for the ball and was an excellent red zone threat. Arkansas has a good recent tradition at tight end and he will keep it going.
FLORIDA DE ANTONNEOUS CLAYTON
The skinny: Arriving in Gainesville as a five-star recruit in 2016, Clayton experienced immediate pressure to contribute. However, as happens with many college players, it seems to have taken Clayton a little time to adjust to the college game. So after two seasons with minimal production, he finally may be coming into his own under new coach Dan Mullen. He has excelled as a pass rusher throughout the spring and again showcased his potential during the spring game with two sacks. The potential has always been there, but now it may become more of a reality this fall.
Farrell’s take: Clayton was an interesting evaluation, a guy who earned his fifth star at the end of the process because he had such a great ceiling but was still very raw and needed to fill out. He wasn’t going to be an instant star, but we expected improvement each year and maybe now we are ready to see him break out. He was so quick off the edge we figured at the very least he’d be a dominant pass rusher even if he struggled against the run.
GEORGIA LB MONTY RICE
The skinny: One of the biggest questions entering the spring for the Bulldogs was trying to figure out who would try and replace Roquan Smith at inside linebacker. Everyone knows that this wouldn’t be an easy job, but the play of Rice this spring has eased some of the concerns that the coaching staff and fans had. He took his game to the next level throughout the spring, which was highlighted by a 14-tackle performance in the spring game. He also looks to have already become one of the vocal leaders on the defense, which should help the entire unit this fall.
Farrell’s take: Rice certainly didn’t have the ranking of Smith or the natural instincts or quick-twitch ability, but we had him as a mid-three star because he was a capable tackler and was thick and strong despite not being that long. I don’t expect Rice to be the next Roquan, but he looks like he could have a big season next year.
OLE MISS LINEBACKER JOSH CLARKE
The skinny: The former three-star from New Orleans redshirted in 2017, but came into spring camp eager to prove something. He accomplished exactly that, earning a spot as a first-team linebacker heading into the summer. The glaring weakness defensively for the Rebels last season was stopping the run, so having a fast, athletic linebacker like Clarke should be a part of the solution for the unit.
Farrell’s take: Clarke was a high three-star and would have been a four-star had he been a bit longer. He was athletic, could tackle and was a physical player, especially against the run. He will be a thumper for Ole Miss and a much needed run stopper at linebacker.
LSU WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON
The skinny: While the Tigers passing attack has been far from dominant in recent years, they continue to produce NFL-level talent at the receiver position. Emerging this spring was Jefferson, who looks primed to become one of LSU’s more explosive offensive weapons this fall. Already named a starter by coach Ed Orgeron a few weeks ago, Jefferson had a 94-yard touchdown reception in the spring game which wowed the crowd. Jefferson’s progression, however, will depend on the development of the quarterback position in Baton Rouge, which was far from resolved during the spring.
Farrell’s take: How often do you see a low two-star make an impact like this at a program like LSU? Jefferson was not heavily recruited and was known more for being the brother of Jordan and Rickey Jefferson than making his own name but keep an eye on him now.