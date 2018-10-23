CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



The Early Signing Period is just two months away and teams in the SEC are getting ready for a strong push toward the finish line. Today, we give some predictions on how we see things shaking out down the stretch.

PROGRAM THAT WILL SURPRISE: Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher’s debut season in College Station is off to a pretty good start on the field, with the team ranked in the top 20 and already exceeding most expectations. Things on the recruiting front are going even better, as the Aggies are in the discussion for not only the top spot in the SEC, but also the country. Fisher’s ability as a recruiter is well-noted, but there were some questions about how it would translate to his new job. Everything is going well and it’s likely only going to get better, with big names such as Marcus Stripling still on the market and the Aggies widely considered to be the favorite. Those who follow recruiting closely are aware of the Aggies' strong class, but when the national attention starts to come in December many observers will be surprised at just how well the program has done in Fisher’s first year.

PROGRAM THAT WILL DISAPPOINT: Kentucky

It’s one of the best years for talent in the state of Kentucky in recent memory but the closer we get to signing day, the less it looks like the Wildcats will be able to capitalize. The reason it’s disappointing is because of how well the team is doing on the field this season. Just beyond the midway point of the season, Kentucky is still very much in the race for a spot in the SEC championship game, but that isn’t translating to recruiting success in its backyard. As of today, it looks as if Kentucky will land just two of the state’s top 10 players, with Stanford, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and Alabama all heading into the Bluegrass State to land commitments. From a national perspective, Kentucky will still finish with a respectable class, but with so much going right on Saturdays, it’s a shock to see the school with the No. 12 class in the SEC and not much of a chance to push into the top 10.

SEC RECRUITING CHAMPION: Georgia