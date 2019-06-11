News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 08:40:29 -0500') }} football Edit

SEC schools starting to stand out to Brooks

Csamxtqlpq46ofjp0m3u
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Dylan Brooks is a 6-foot-5, 204 pound edge rusher out of Roanoke (Ala.) Handley who is being pursued by over 20 schools. Some like the rising junior to play with his hand in the dirt, others like h...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}