SEC presidents and chancellors on Friday approved a measure that will allow alcohol beverages in public areas of conference arenas, but Georgia fans hoping to belly up to the bar this fall would be advised not to brings their koozies to games just yet.

According to a statement emailed to reporters, schools would have the autonomy in deciding whether or not to take part. Based on what Georgia president Jere Morehead told reporters in Destin at the SEC Spring Meetings, that’s a subject still very much up for discussion.

“I think we’d have to sit down and evaluate if the policy is changed,” said Morehead, who did express some concerns.

One is how to deal with the thousands of underage students and how the university would go about ensuring that only those of legal age are partaking in the beverage of their choice.

Longer concession lines are also a worry.

“We have long lines now at the concession stands,” Morehead said. “So we’d have to be cognizant of all the issues that would arise once you start doing that.”

The relaxation of the policy, which goes into effect this August, does come without some restrictions; it does not impact suites, clubs, or privately leased areas in which the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages was previously permitted under existing SEC regulations.

Any sales of alcoholic beverages in the public seating areas will be limited to beer and wine, and each institution that chooses to sell alcohol will be required to implement a server training program for staff.

“Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion, and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “As a Conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events, and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas. We remain the only conference to set forth league-wide standards for the responsible management of the sale of alcoholic beverages.”

The adoption of the revised policy comes after a recommendation by a working group of campus leaders created at the May 2018 SEC Spring Meetings. The group was charged with a review of the existing Conference Game Management Policy governing the availability of alcoholic beverages at SEC athletics events and to identify a direction for consideration by the membership.