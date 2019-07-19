News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-19 11:23:45 -0500') }} football Edit

SEC Media makes their picks

Er4mhevsuu6dmupqo0d0
The SEC media predicts J.R. Reed will realize his wish and play Alabama again for the SEC Championship. (USA Today)
Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

J.R. Reed doesn’t make any pretenses about his goals for Georgia and the 2019 football campaign.

“I want another crack at the SEC. I want another crack at the National Championship,” Reed said. “I don’t care who it is or what opponent is there. I want another chance at the SEC Championship and National Championship.”

If you believe the media who cover the SEC, Reed will get that chance. The Bulldogs were picked to win the SEC Eastern Division and face Alabama in the SEC championship game.

Georgia was the overwhelming choice to capture the East for the third straight year, earning 233 first-place votes, followed by Florida (21 first place votes), Missouri (3), South Carolina (1), Tennessee (1), Kentucky (1), and Vanderbilt.

Alabama was once against the choice to win the West, earning 253 first-place votes, followed by LSU (5), Texas A&M, Auburn (1), Mississippi State (1), Ole Miss, and Arkansas).

The Bulldogs are coming off an 11-3 season, with losses in their final two games to Alabama in the SEC Championship and Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Earlier this week, head coach Kirby Smart spoke about the challenges ahead.

“Confidence is a word I think a lot about this time of year. Confidence is not about speaking, about words. It’s really about actions taken by someone,” Smart said. “It’s not given to anyone, it’s earned. And that’s something we want to do with each and every year and how we build up to the season. It’s year four for our staff, and that excites me.

Eleven of Smart’s players were tabbed for preseason All-SEC honors, including running back D’Andre Swift, left tackle Andrew Thomas, safety J.R. Reed, and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

Second-team members included quarterback Jake Fromm, offensive linemen Solomon Kindley and Isaiah Wilson, with offensive linemen Ben Cleveland, defensive lineman Tyler Clark, tight end Charlie Woerner, and defensive back Richard LeCounte earning third-team honors.

SEC East (first-place votes in parenthesis)
Team Votes

Georgia (233)

1,789

Florida (21)

1,499

Missouri (1)

1,149

South Carolina (1)

883

Tennessee (1)

804

Kentucky (1)

798

Vanderbilt

358
SEC West (first-place votes in parenthesis)
Team Votes

Alabama (253)

1,813

LSU (5)

1,493

Texas A&M

1,268

Auburn (1)

1,090

Mississippi State (1)

769

Ole Miss

504

Arkansas

343
SEC Champion predictions
Team Votes

Alabama

203

Georgia

49

LSU

3

Tennessee

1

Florida

1

South Carolina

1

Auburn

1

Preseason All-SEC Team

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

Second-Team

QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

RB Lamical Perine, Florida

WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia

OL Damien Lewis, LSU

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri

OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

Third-Team

QB Joe Burrow, LSU

RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

RB JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

TE *Miller Forristall, Alabama

TE *Charlie Woerner, Georgia

OL Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

OL Matt Womack, Alabama

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

DB Grant Delpit, LSU

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DB C.J. Henderson, Florida

Second-Team

DL Nick Coe, Auburn

DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB Cale Garrett, Missouri

LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB David Reese II, Florida

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama

DB Kristian Fulton, LSU

DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

Third-Team

DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DL Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

LB Jacob Phillips, LSU

LB Kash Daniel, Kentucky

DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama

DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team

P Tommy Townsend, Florida

PK Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

AP Kadarius Toney, Florida

Third-Team

P Arryn Siposs, Auburn

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M

AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}