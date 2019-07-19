SEC Media makes their picks
J.R. Reed doesn’t make any pretenses about his goals for Georgia and the 2019 football campaign.
“I want another crack at the SEC. I want another crack at the National Championship,” Reed said. “I don’t care who it is or what opponent is there. I want another chance at the SEC Championship and National Championship.”
If you believe the media who cover the SEC, Reed will get that chance. The Bulldogs were picked to win the SEC Eastern Division and face Alabama in the SEC championship game.
Georgia was the overwhelming choice to capture the East for the third straight year, earning 233 first-place votes, followed by Florida (21 first place votes), Missouri (3), South Carolina (1), Tennessee (1), Kentucky (1), and Vanderbilt.
Alabama was once against the choice to win the West, earning 253 first-place votes, followed by LSU (5), Texas A&M, Auburn (1), Mississippi State (1), Ole Miss, and Arkansas).
The Bulldogs are coming off an 11-3 season, with losses in their final two games to Alabama in the SEC Championship and Texas in the Sugar Bowl.
Earlier this week, head coach Kirby Smart spoke about the challenges ahead.
“Confidence is a word I think a lot about this time of year. Confidence is not about speaking, about words. It’s really about actions taken by someone,” Smart said. “It’s not given to anyone, it’s earned. And that’s something we want to do with each and every year and how we build up to the season. It’s year four for our staff, and that excites me.
“
Eleven of Smart’s players were tabbed for preseason All-SEC honors, including running back D’Andre Swift, left tackle Andrew Thomas, safety J.R. Reed, and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.
Second-team members included quarterback Jake Fromm, offensive linemen Solomon Kindley and Isaiah Wilson, with offensive linemen Ben Cleveland, defensive lineman Tyler Clark, tight end Charlie Woerner, and defensive back Richard LeCounte earning third-team honors.
|Team
|Votes
|
Georgia (233)
|
1,789
|
Florida (21)
|
1,499
|
Missouri (1)
|
1,149
|
South Carolina (1)
|
883
|
Tennessee (1)
|
804
|
Kentucky (1)
|
798
|
Vanderbilt
|
358
|Team
|Votes
|
Alabama (253)
|
1,813
|
LSU (5)
|
1,493
|
Texas A&M
|
1,268
|
Auburn (1)
|
1,090
|
Mississippi State (1)
|
769
|
Ole Miss
|
504
|
Arkansas
|
343
|Team
|Votes
|
Alabama
|
203
|
Georgia
|
49
|
LSU
|
3
|
Tennessee
|
1
|
Florida
|
1
|
South Carolina
|
1
|
Auburn
|
1
Preseason All-SEC Team
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
RB Najee Harris, Alabama
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
Second-Team
QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
RB Lamical Perine, Florida
WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt
WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia
OL Damien Lewis, LSU
OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri
OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
Third-Team
QB Joe Burrow, LSU
RB Larry Rountree, Missouri
RB JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn
WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
TE *Miller Forristall, Alabama
TE *Charlie Woerner, Georgia
OL Deonte Brown, Alabama
OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia
OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
OL Matt Womack, Alabama
C Drake Jackson, Kentucky
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
DB Grant Delpit, LSU
DB J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
DB C.J. Henderson, Florida
Second-Team
DL Nick Coe, Auburn
DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
LB Cale Garrett, Missouri
LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
LB David Reese II, Florida
DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama
DB Kristian Fulton, LSU
DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
Third-Team
DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas
DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
DL Tyler Clark, Georgia
LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama
LB Jacob Phillips, LSU
LB Kash Daniel, Kentucky
DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri
DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama
DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia
DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P Braden Mann, Texas A&M
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second-Team
P Tommy Townsend, Florida
PK Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee
AP Kadarius Toney, Florida
Third-Team
P Arryn Siposs, Auburn
PK Evan McPherson, Florida
RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M
AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky