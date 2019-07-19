J.R. Reed doesn’t make any pretenses about his goals for Georgia and the 2019 football campaign.

“I want another crack at the SEC. I want another crack at the National Championship,” Reed said. “I don’t care who it is or what opponent is there. I want another chance at the SEC Championship and National Championship.”

If you believe the media who cover the SEC, Reed will get that chance. The Bulldogs were picked to win the SEC Eastern Division and face Alabama in the SEC championship game.

Georgia was the overwhelming choice to capture the East for the third straight year, earning 233 first-place votes, followed by Florida (21 first place votes), Missouri (3), South Carolina (1), Tennessee (1), Kentucky (1), and Vanderbilt.

Alabama was once against the choice to win the West, earning 253 first-place votes, followed by LSU (5), Texas A&M, Auburn (1), Mississippi State (1), Ole Miss, and Arkansas).

The Bulldogs are coming off an 11-3 season, with losses in their final two games to Alabama in the SEC Championship and Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Earlier this week, head coach Kirby Smart spoke about the challenges ahead.

“Confidence is a word I think a lot about this time of year. Confidence is not about speaking, about words. It’s really about actions taken by someone,” Smart said. “It’s not given to anyone, it’s earned. And that’s something we want to do with each and every year and how we build up to the season. It’s year four for our staff, and that excites me.



“

Eleven of Smart’s players were tabbed for preseason All-SEC honors, including running back D’Andre Swift, left tackle Andrew Thomas, safety J.R. Reed, and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

Second-team members included quarterback Jake Fromm, offensive linemen Solomon Kindley and Isaiah Wilson, with offensive linemen Ben Cleveland, defensive lineman Tyler Clark, tight end Charlie Woerner, and defensive back Richard LeCounte earning third-team honors.