Georgia’s Kirby Smart and LSU’s Ed Orgeron took turns handing out platitudes to one another during Friday’s press conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to preview Saturday’s SEC Championship (CBS, 4 p.m.).

At stake for the Bulldogs: a trip to the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years.

“This is the most physical team we've played. I think this is the most complete team on both line of scrimmages, on offensive line and defensive line. They like to hit. They play fast,” Orgeron said of the Bulldogs. “Their running backs hits the hole to make you miss; their quarterback makes some great decisions, but it all starts with their defense. They're only giving up ten points per game. They're very stingy.”

The Tigers (12-0) boast the top offense in the SEC (48.7 points per game), have a quarterback in Joe Burrow who is thought to be the leader for the Heisman Trophy with what seems like an endless supply of explosive, skill-position players capable of giving any opposing defense nightmares.

“The unique thing now is they're really just doing anything they want to do. They don't have to do anything. They do anything they want to do, and whatever they want to do, they've been really successful at in all the games,” Smart said. “Outside of maybe the Auburn game, they did whatever they wanted to do whereas last year they were probably a little bit more predictable, and they wanted to be a little more run oriented. They've gotten to where now they can do what they want to do offensively and then they're successful doing that.”

But Smart said his Bulldogs (11-1) won’t be backing down.

Although Georgia -making its third-straight trip to the SEC Championship- is a seven-point underdog- Smart makes no apologies and said his team will be ready to play.

“Our players have earned the right to be here. We're excited,” Smart said. “I've got a lot of respect for the LSU team we're about to play. Coach Orgeron and his staff have done a tremendous job, No. 1, recruiting, but also developing the players they have into a system that really fits what they do. So, I’ve got a lot of respect for him. I’m looking forward to an awesome game and an awesome atmosphere.”

The Bulldogs have certainly come a long way since dropping a 20-17 game to South Carolina in double-overtime back on Oct. 12.

Since then, Georgia has reeled off six straight wins, and although the Bulldogs’ offense has been frustrating for fans to watch, Smart’s squad is sitting right where it expected to be when the season began.

“I think we learned a lot about ourselves from that (South Carolina) game. You say you play with your backs against the wall,” Smart said. “Your back's against the wall every week because of this league and this really format of college football, it only takes one sometimes. You lose control of the things around you if you don't perform well, and you start hoping and wishing on other people. “So it probably was better for an awakening internally for some guys and for team members than it was the overall our backs are against the wall because you're in playoff mode every week in the SEC.”

Saturday’s game is the next step.