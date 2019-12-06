SEC Championship Preview
SEC Championship: Georgia vs. LSU
WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m.
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
RECORDS: Georgia 11-1; LSU 12-0
TV/RADIO: CBS (Gary Danielson, Brad Nessler, Jamie Erdhal); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle); Westwood One (Ryan Radtke, Derek Rackley, Olivia Dekker); SEC Radio: (Dave Neal, Dave Archer, Steven Hartzell); Sirius/XM/Internet: 138/191/962
Saturday's Game
Georgia’s Kirby Smart and LSU’s Ed Orgeron took turns handing out platitudes to one another during Friday’s press conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to preview Saturday’s SEC Championship (CBS, 4 p.m.).
At stake for the Bulldogs: a trip to the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years.
“This is the most physical team we've played. I think this is the most complete team on both line of scrimmages, on offensive line and defensive line. They like to hit. They play fast,” Orgeron said of the Bulldogs. “Their running backs hits the hole to make you miss; their quarterback makes some great decisions, but it all starts with their defense. They're only giving up ten points per game. They're very stingy.”
The Tigers (12-0) boast the top offense in the SEC (48.7 points per game), have a quarterback in Joe Burrow who is thought to be the leader for the Heisman Trophy with what seems like an endless supply of explosive, skill-position players capable of giving any opposing defense nightmares.
“The unique thing now is they're really just doing anything they want to do. They don't have to do anything. They do anything they want to do, and whatever they want to do, they've been really successful at in all the games,” Smart said. “Outside of maybe the Auburn game, they did whatever they wanted to do whereas last year they were probably a little bit more predictable, and they wanted to be a little more run oriented. They've gotten to where now they can do what they want to do offensively and then they're successful doing that.”
But Smart said his Bulldogs (11-1) won’t be backing down.
Although Georgia -making its third-straight trip to the SEC Championship- is a seven-point underdog- Smart makes no apologies and said his team will be ready to play.
“Our players have earned the right to be here. We're excited,” Smart said. “I've got a lot of respect for the LSU team we're about to play. Coach Orgeron and his staff have done a tremendous job, No. 1, recruiting, but also developing the players they have into a system that really fits what they do. So, I’ve got a lot of respect for him. I’m looking forward to an awesome game and an awesome atmosphere.”
The Bulldogs have certainly come a long way since dropping a 20-17 game to South Carolina in double-overtime back on Oct. 12.
Since then, Georgia has reeled off six straight wins, and although the Bulldogs’ offense has been frustrating for fans to watch, Smart’s squad is sitting right where it expected to be when the season began.
“I think we learned a lot about ourselves from that (South Carolina) game. You say you play with your backs against the wall,” Smart said. “Your back's against the wall every week because of this league and this really format of college football, it only takes one sometimes. You lose control of the things around you if you don't perform well, and you start hoping and wishing on other people. “So it probably was better for an awakening internally for some guys and for team members than it was the overall our backs are against the wall because you're in playoff mode every week in the SEC.”
Saturday’s game is the next step.
Three keys for the Bulldogs
Survive early minutes: LSU with its high-power offense will look to get a quick jump on the Bulldogs and put their immediate stamp on the game. The Tigers can score points in bunches, and the Bulldogs simply cannot afford to let Joe Burrow and company get out to a two- or three-touchdown lead. Georgia’s defense will need to be the one setting the early tone.
Keep the clock moving: As talented as Georgia’s defense is, the best defense against the Tigers might just be a good offense, if anything, to keep Burrow and LSU’s offense off the field. That said, Georgia can’t afford to be conservative, either. Jake Fromm will need to take some shot. LSU has been somewhat vulnerable this year and the Bulldogs must take advantage. It’s a fine line.
Make the Tigers earn every yard: LSU’s big-play ability has been well-documented and the Tigers will without question be the most talented offense the Bulldogs have seen all year. Georgia’s defense is confident, but it’s going to take total focus throughout the course of the game. The Tigers will get their yards, and likely score their share of points. It would also behoove the defense to force at least a couple of turnovers if Georgia wants to put itself in position to win this game.
Injury update
...WR Lawrence Cager: Out with broken ankle.
...RB D’Andre Swift: Is expected to play despite a shoulder contusion, although his much he will be affected by the injury remains unknow.
...DT Devonte Wyatt: Missed the Georgia Tech game with an undisclosed injury but according to Smart is expected to play.
Prediction
I can’t give you a sound, statistical reason why Georgia will beat LSU and win the SEC Championship.
It just doesn’t add up.
The Bulldogs won’t have Lawrence Cager after breaking his ankle, George Pickens will only get to play in the second half following his fight last week against Georgia Tech, while D’Andre Swift has a shoulder contusion. Although he’s expected to play, we won’t have a true gauge to how effective he will be until we see him in the game. Sitting here today, we just don’t know the answer to that question, though Kirby Smart said Tuesday he expects him to play.
Even before all this bad news, Georgia’s offense hasn’t exactly been a juggernaut, especially when you compare it to the Tigers led by likely Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.
Defensively, Georgia is certainly legit, although it’s quite safe to assume the Bulldogs haven’t seen the amount of talented skill players, they’ll see Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.
No, I can’t think of a single reason why Georgia should win.
But then I got to thinking.
I felt the same exact prior to last year’s game against Alabama, a team will similar talent and skill. If memory serves, I picked the Crimson Tide, though Georgia made it very close and certainly had an opportunity to win the game.