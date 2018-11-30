CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Tua Tagovailoa AP Images

Alabama and Georgia meet inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium again. In January, the Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs 26-23 in overtime to win the national championship. Nick Saban and Kirby Smart meet again Saturday in the same location. Will Smart be the first coach who used to work under Saban to defeat him? We asked some of the top recruits in the country to give their predictions. MORE: Scattershooting the Big Ten title game | SEC | ACC | Pac-12



*****

"It is going to be a good one. They are both really good teams, and I feel like fans won’t be disappointed. I have to say Alabama will win 35-21. I just don’t think Georgia’s defense will be able to handle Alabama’s offense."

*****

"Alabama by 14. Roll Tide Roll."

*****

"Alabama 38, Georgia 24."

*****

"The G is going to win 30-24. It is going to be a four-quarter game."

****

"35-24 Alabama. This Alabama team is just special. Coach Saban has assembled one of his most dominant teams."

*****

"28-24 Georgia."

*****

"Alabama wins 31-14. Tua Tagovailoa is unstoppable."

*****

"I think Alabama wins 42-14. Their offense is on another level and their secondary is going to give the Georgia receivers fits."

*****

"Georgia ends up on top, 41-35."

*****

"Alabama wins 35-14."

*****

"I have to go Alabama 42-35."

*****

"Alabama wins 45-17."

*****

"I’ve got Alabama 31-14."

*****

"It is going to be a defensive game. I have to say 24-21 Georgia."

*****

"Georgia 28-21. Go Dawgs!"

*****

"Georgia’s offense is good, but Alabama is not going to give up more than 21 points. I have Alabama 45-21."

*****

"Alabama 34-21. I don’t see anyone beating Alabama."

*****

"Alabama does not make many mistakes and I think they win 48-21."

*****

"I think Alabama wins by 10 points."

*****

"Georgia has a great team, but I think Alabama wins 42-14."

*****

"I say Alabama 38-13. Alabama’s offensive attack is unstoppable. They just have too many weapons to deal with. Their offense creates momentum and their defense feeds off that."

*****

"It will be close, but Alabama wins 38-31."

*****

"Alabama 35-14. Alabama’s depth will be a factor in their win."

*****

"Georgia wins 17-14. Go Dawgs!"

*****

"Alabama 24-7."

*****

"Alabama 38-21."

*****

"I think it is going to be a very good game on both sides of the ball, especially defense, but I say Georgia pulls off a 27-24 win."

*****

"I’m going with Alabama. I still love UGA, though. I think it will be a great game, but honestly, I just feel like Alabama will get up by two touchdowns and win.

*****