NASHVILLE – Senior Braelen Bridges made no pretenses. Wednesday’s 72-67 loss to LSU Wednesday night in the SEC Tournament was not the way he envisioned his season coming to an end.

“This one hurts … it was my last game,” Bridges said. “It hurts a lot.”

Bridges was not the only one feeling that way.

“The way we finished the season is obviously not what we were looking to do,” head coach Mike White said of his Bulldogs, which ended the season on a six-game losing streak. “I did like our approach coming into this one, I loved our fight today. This team has overcome adversity all season. It’s a tough way to go out but I do feel like we laid a good foundation.”

The Bulldogs finished the season 16-16.

Down 42-30 at the half, the Bulldogs roared back late in the second half to claim the lead 61-59 on a pair of free throws by Justin Hill with 3:15 left in the contest.

But the lead would not last for long.

On the next trip down the court, Adam Miller converted a four-point play after M.A. Moncrieffe fouled the Tigers sophomore on a successful three-point shot.

Two more free throws by Hill tied the game at 67 with 1:33 left, but LSU closed out the contest by scoring the game’s final five points.

“We just kind of dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first half by not playing with intensity,” Jabri Abdur-Rahim said. “We just weren’t playing with energy, some of the same things we’ve talked about.”

To Georgia’s credit, the energy picked up in the second half which ultimately enabled the Bulldogs to climb back into the game.

The comeback came with second-leading scorer Kario Oquendo on the bench for all but the first two minutes of the second half.

White was asked about the decision after the game.

“These ones are always tricky for me; we were just trying to win the game. We had several, and one glaring early in the second half … contests, a missed block out. It was a huge point of emphasis at halftime,” White said. “We had a group of five in there early second half, that I thought were playing with a ton of energy, and that level of detail increased specifically in that category. We made a run, we’re deep, the guys in the game were playing well, we found some offensive continuity; we were much better defensively in the second half, so I was like, let’s ride this group. That’s all it was.”

Bridges and Hill led Georgia with 13 points apiece, followed by Terry Roberts with 12. Oquendo and Abdur-Rahim chipped in with 10 each.

KJ Williams led LSU with 18.

During his Tuesday press conference, White spoke about his team getting off to a quick start from the perimeter and after an early 3-pointer by Mardrez McBride one wondered if Georgia’s fortunes may actually change.

Alas, they would not.

The Bulldogs' struggles from the field continued. At one point, Georgia went over seven minutes without a field goal until an Oquendo three-pointer narrowed the Tigers’ lead to 27-19.

But eight points would be as close as the Bulldogs would get in the first half as the Tigers extended their advantage to 12 at the half.

