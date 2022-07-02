Scouting the opponents: Key questions for Auburn

Who will be the quarterback?

There’s good news and bad news for the Tigers at quarterback.

The good news is there’s no shortage of candidates. No less than four candidates—T.J. Finley, Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada, Robby Ashford, and Savannah freshman Holden Geriner—are all candidates to replace Bo Nix, whom Georgia will already have seen in the season opener against Oregon.

Most experts believe Finley and Calzada to be the favorites, although it was Ashford who was the offensive MVP for Auburn in its spring game.

Complicating matters for new offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau is a receiving corps that not only lacks a proven playmaker, but also does not appear to have a lot of depth.

The Tigers do return four of their five starters on the offensive line along with two excellent running backs in Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter.

However, Auburn will need to settle on a quarterback and have him play well for the Tigers to accomplish their goals.

How much will Tigers miss their top two tacklers from a season ago?

Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten led Auburn in tackles, and were two of the better inside linebackers in the SEC last season.

However, both are gone, leaving new defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding with the chore of finding respectable replacements.

Veteran Owen Pappoe is back and will be counted upon heavily. But after him, Auburn is going to need some of its younger inside linebackers to step up.

The Tigers could be better up front with the addition of Oregon transfer Jayson Jones (6-6, 328) anchoring the middle of the defensive front at nose tackle.

If Jones, along with returning defensive linemen Colby Wooden and Marcus Edge, stays healthy, that will go a long way to accomplishing the stated goal of Schmedding to do a better job of stopping the run.

Can the Tigers put Harsin “distractions” behind them?

Harsin survived a University inquiry back in February that focused on allegations concerning the way he ran his program.

The former Boise State head coach had to replace four assistants, including former offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, whom he replaced with Austin Davis. Davis would resign 43 days later.

While those winter distractions probably will not play any role with the team as it prepares for the upcoming campaign, you can bet alumni and the media will be paying close attention.

Auburn will enter the season on a five-game losing streak, and any such streaks in 2022 could put Harsin right back on the hot seat.