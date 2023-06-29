PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Jacob Zeno (former Baylor transfer threw for 721 yards and five touchdowns), RB Jermaine Brown Jr. (rushed for over 900 yards last season), WR Tejhaun Palmer, DT Fish McWilliams, DE Michael Fairbanks Jr., CB Mac McWilliams, S Keondre Swoops

Historically, UAB has been a run-first team. With former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer now running the show, that’s about to change.

That’s good news for quarterback Jacob Zeno, a Baylor transfer who took over the starting job last year and threw for 721 yards and five touchdowns.

He followed that up with a strong spring, strong enough that Dilfer has tabbed him the team’s starting quarterback.

There’s talent at wide receiver led by senior Trejhaun Palmer. The backfield is led by Jermaine Brown Jr. (over 900 yards rushing last season), although the tailbacks are expected to be as involved in the passing game as they are running the ball.