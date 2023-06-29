Scouting the opponent: Three questions for UAB
SCHOOL: UAB
HEAD COACH: Trent Dilfer (first season)
2022 RECORD: 7-6 overall, 4-4 in Conference USA
RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 2; Defense – 4; Special Teams – `
PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Jacob Zeno (former Baylor transfer threw for 721 yards and five touchdowns), RB Jermaine Brown Jr. (rushed for over 900 yards last season), WR Tejhaun Palmer, DT Fish McWilliams, DE Michael Fairbanks Jr., CB Mac McWilliams, S Keondre Swoops
VERSUS GEORGIA: Sept. 23 (Athens)
What will be the biggest impact with Trent Dilfer as head coach?
Historically, UAB has been a run-first team. With former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer now running the show, that’s about to change.
That’s good news for quarterback Jacob Zeno, a Baylor transfer who took over the starting job last year and threw for 721 yards and five touchdowns.
He followed that up with a strong spring, strong enough that Dilfer has tabbed him the team’s starting quarterback.
There’s talent at wide receiver led by senior Trejhaun Palmer. The backfield is led by Jermaine Brown Jr. (over 900 yards rushing last season), although the tailbacks are expected to be as involved in the passing game as they are running the ball.
Do the Blazers have enough depth?
We’ll see.
The Blazers have some good players. The defensive line is led by senior Fish McWilliams, a solid player, while LSU transfer Demond Little is supposed to bring some needed athleticism. Along with some other returning players, UAB may have the best defensive line in Conference USA. Cornerback Mac McWilliams, Fish McWilliams’ younger brother, is a physical cornerback who typically shuts down his side of the field.
But overall, the depth is a bit sketchy.
That’s also true on offense, where center Brady Wilson is the lone returning starter on the offensive line.
Is UAB a bowl team this year?
The Blazers have been to a bowl every year since 2014—not counting, of course, the 2015 and 2016 seasons, when the program went on a two-year hiatus before returning in 2017.
UAB barely qualified last year after going 6-6, but the Blazers earned a trip to the Bahama’s Bowl, beating Miami (Ohio), 24-20.
As discussed above, this year’s team has some questions to answer while the schedule gets a bit dicey.
The Blazers play Georgia and Cotton Bowl champion Tulane on back-to-back weekends. Then they close the season against Navy, Temple, and North Texas. A bowl game in year one for Dilfer will be an accomplishment.
|Date
|Opponent
|
August 31
|
North Carolina A&T
|
September 9
|
at Georgia Southern
|
September 16
|
Louisiana
|
September 23
|
at Georgia
|
September 30
|
at Tulane
|
October 7
|
South Florida
|
October 14
|
At UTSA
|
October 21
|
Memphis
|
November 4
|
FAU
|
November 11
|
at Navy
|
November 18
|
Temple
|
November 25
|
North Texas